Zambia determined to silence Kenya in U18 tournament

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Kenya's junior polo team players pose for a group photo at Manyatta Polo Club last weekend. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Zambia is ready to outwit Kenya in the Under 18 International Championships at Manyatta Polo Club this afternoon.

The Zambians are beaming with confidence after the conclusion of test matches yesterday.

Zambian captain Ryan Jellis said they have mastered the Kenyan horses and have had enough acquittance with them (Kenyan horses) for the last two days.

"Now we are ready to beat Kenya while using their horses in the epic match today, which marks another point in Kenya as another hospitable destination," Jellis told Standard Sports after his team JW Seagon narrowly lost in the finals of test matches.

Off Beat Safaris defeated JW Seagon 6-5 in the finals.

Jellis scored four goals in addition to another by compatriot Katie Patterson in their loss to Off Beat Safaris.

One of Jellis' goals was a 30-yard penalty, which he scored with great precision.

On their part, Off Beat Safaris scored theirs through Lochie Murray, who as well hit four goals, with Zambian international Zac Dun and Archie Stichbury adding one each to a team that has had two fruitful consecutive weekends.

Last week, Off Beat Safaris lifted the Rift Valley Cup when Kenya overcame Zimbabwe in the Six-Goal-International match at the same venue.

Murray (Lochie) also managed a 40-yard penalty among his four goals during the match.

In the losers' finals of test matches, BM Security hammered Kenya Polo 8-3.5.

The two teams were beaten by JW Seagon and Off Beat Safaris in their opening matches on Friday.

Yesterday, Archie Camm and Archie Stichbury scored a double each for BM Security, with Zambian duo of Lilly Miller and Jordy Bruyns adding one each.

Kenya Polo consolation goals were a 40-yard penalty by Zambian Zac Dun and Kenyan international Vesper Murray.