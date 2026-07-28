Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Young polo stars get chance to parade their best in junior national team

By Ben Ahenda | Jul. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The young talents, who shone at the Rift Valley/Swinburn Cups Championships, were among those selected into the new junior national team.

The team of four budding youngsters will face Zambia in the Schools International Championships at Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil from Friday to Sunday.

They’ll also play test matches against the Zambians on Friday and Saturday before the epic match on Sunday.

Among them is 15-year-old Archie Camm, who was instrumental in the Sosian Energy team of Gideon Moi, Kelvin Jumba and Callum Shaw to finish runner-up in the Rift Valley Cup behind eventual winners Off-Beat Safaris.

Camm scored crucial goals that enabled Sosian Energy to finish in a respectable position in the Rift Valley Cup.

Against the Zambians, he will play in position two. Other members of the team are Vester Murray at position one, Sacha Camm in position three and Lochie Murray, who’ll play in position four.

The match comes at a time when the National Polo Association is trying to churn out youngsters to take up available spaces with well-planned international assignments for exposure in the fight for top honours. While announcing the team, Kenya Polo Association President Jamie Murray said, “That’s the way to go to preserve the continuity of Kenyan polo”.

Camm’s teammate Gideon Moi praised the youngster as one of the future pillars of Kenyan polo.

“The future of Kenyan polo is bright with the calibre of such youngsters, as it lies with them. We also need to encourage them into the game,” Gideon said at Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil over the weekend on the sidelines of the Six-Goal International match between Kenya and Zimbabwe, which the hosts emerged victorious.

Zimbabwean position three player Matthews Moxon praised the standards of the game in the country despite their loss.

“Kenyan polo standards are good. And we’ll come back again as we wait for the Kenyan side to make a reciprocal visit to Harare next year,” said Moxon.

Zimbabwean 15-year-old youngster Murray Wholer described Kenyan polo as one that many youngsters would like to compete in.

“I came to play here (Gilgil) and would like to come again,” he said.

Other Kenyan youngsters known to have made a mark in Kenyan polo internationally are the Nzomo duo Jadini and Amani and Will Millar.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Swinburn Cup Polo
.

Latest Stories

South Africa's xenophobic tendencies inimical to Ubuntu-inspired cooperation
South Africa's xenophobic tendencies inimical to Ubuntu-inspired cooperation
Opinion
By Mulang'o Baraza
3 hrs ago
Is affordable housing plan trying to solve the wrong problem?
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
3 hrs ago
Turning farm waste into wealth: Counties bet on agricultural recycling
Enterprise
By Mike Kihaki
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

DP, poisoned chalice that leaders are scrambling for
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
DP, poisoned chalice that leaders are scrambling for
Bitter exchanges expose Ruto's government
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
Bitter exchanges expose Ruto's government
Hits and misses of Gachagua's 45-day conclave as deadline approaches
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Hits and misses of Gachagua's 45-day conclave as deadline approaches
Timebomb: Why Gen Zs say Kenya has lost its way
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Timebomb: Why Gen Zs say Kenya has lost its way
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved