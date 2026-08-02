Kalonzo: Ignore the rumors that I'm in talks with Ruto

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Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [File, Standard]

Wiper Patriotic Front party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has dismissed as desperate propaganda claims that he was warming up to joining the broad-based government.

Speaking on Friday evening in Yatta Constituency, Machakos County, Kalonzo maintained he was firmly in the opposition, declaring he cannot abandon the cause of liberating the country from the social, political and economic ruin inflicted by President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza administration.

“How can I, at a time when this country needs liberation, go to the State House? Just like in 2002 when I declared I was unshakable during the transition from the Kanu era, my word will stand because I have been tested over time,” Kalonzo declared.

Kalonzo sought to assure Kenyans and his colleagues in the United Opposition that allegations that he was in talks with Ruto were a desperate propaganda campaign by the president’s bloggers aimed at causing panic and division within the opposition.

“I was even surprised when retired president Uhuru Kenyatta called me on Monday. I asked myself if Uhuru also fell for the trick. I think the idea was to make Uhuru the convener of this new conversation. Ruto is a trickster. He wants to trick everyone, but he will not succeed in tricking me,” Kalonzo declared.

He criticiSed the recent address by President Ruto in which the president envisioned the Kenya Vision 2060, terming it as an attempt by Ruto to fool Kenyans as the country gears up to the next general election.

“Tomorrow (yesterday) will be August, and the next August will be election August. So it appears to me that the national conversation that Ruto is talking about is out of step. Kenyans want to have a conversation with Ruto on the ballot in August next year,” said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo noted that the next dialogue that Kenyans should hold is one that is driven by the people themselves, exercising their constitutional right to vote.

“The vote should be in a manner that will not end in the miscarriage of justice by way of having the wrong person being declared the winner. This will not happen again in Kenya,” he said.

He said Kenya was in the mood for revolution and urged all citizens to uphold peace. “We pray that this revolution will be delivered in a manner that will not cause bloodshed,” he said.