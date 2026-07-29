Polo: Kenya humble Zimbabwe to win Swinburn Cup

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Kenyan players Cheza Millar (left), Kimoi Moi, Geoff Morley and Lochie Stichbury with the Swinburn Cup yesterday, in Gilgil. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Kenya maintained their dominance over Zimbabwe during the weekend after bagging a 6-2.5 victory in a six-goal-international match at Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil.

“It was a good display from our opponents, but the match was equally tough and entertaining,” said 15-year-old Murray Wholer, the youngest Zimbabwean in the team.

It was a match the home team started with great zeal with an aim of outscoring their opponents. “We’ll take the match to their doorstep and score early goals just to put pressure on them for us to emerge victorious,” captain Kimoi Moi said before the match.

True to his word, Kenya scored three quick goals in the first chukka through Cheza Millar who started with a double.

Then Geoff Morley, who played on position three at the back, added the third goal with 40 seconds left towards the end of the first chukka.

In the second chukka, the visitors reduced the deficit through Chris Atchison, who scored the visitors’ opening goal.

Thereafter, Lochie Stichbury and Morley increased the tally for the Kenyan side before Atchison (for Zimbabwe) added another for the score sheet to read 5-2.5 in favour of the home team.

Moi scored the sixth goal to end 6-2.5 at the end of the third chukka.

A 30-yard undefended penalty scored by Murray Wholer returned the Zimbabweans into the game for a third goal but it was too late for Zimbabwe to catch up with their opponents.

“It was total team work with good coordination that earned us the victory,” said Geoff Morley. Cheza Millar said their striking ability carried the day for the Kenyan side as Kimoi praised his teammates for a job well done.

“We executed our earlier plan, which worked in our favour. Kudos teammates,” said Kimoi.

On their part, Kenya B (Sanlam Allianz) won the Fawcus Cup. This was after they narrowly overcame Kenya C (Tarra Agility of Jamie Murray, Izzy Voorspuy, Archie Stichbury and Nick Millar). Harry Stichbury, Aisha Gross, Nick Barlow and Lochy Murray did work for Kenya B with great precision.

Izzy (Voorspuy) scored a double with Jamie (Murray) adding another effort.

On their part, Off Beat Safaris won the Rift Valley Cup from unassailable seven points from two victories and one draw.

In their last two matches, Off Beat Safaris collected four consecutive points from one victory and a draw in the entertaining matches.

Off Beat Safaris defeated BM Security 5.5-5 in a see-saw encounter in the match that saw them narrowly lift the title after an earlier scare from Sosian Energy team led by Gideon Moi. Other members were Kelvin Jumba, Archie Camm and Callum Shaw. Sosian Energy came from a 5-8 goal down to force an 8-8 all draw much to the chagrin of Off-Beat Safaris.

“We did our best in this match as we defended well with a good striking force spearheaded by 15-year-old Archie Camm. We had a marvellous finish,” Gideon told Standard Sports.