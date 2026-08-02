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Mutuse tells Uhuru to retire gracefully

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 2, 2026
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Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Mwengi Mutuse during a church service at AIC Watuka in Mbooni Constituency on Sunday August 2, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Mwengi Mutuse has criticized former President Uhuru Kenyatta for what he described as efforts to rally opposition leaders against President William Ruto.

Mutuse argued that the former Head of State should instead retire gracefully after benefiting from Ruto's political support for nearly two decades.

Speaking during a church service at AIC Watuka in Mbooni Constituency on Sunday, Mutuse questioned Uhuru's decision to be associated with emerging opposition alliances ahead of the 2027 General Election despite Ruto's role in supporting his presidential bids.

The MP said Ruto stood firmly behind Uhuru during the 2002 political transition, his successful presidential campaigns in 2013 and 2017, and the repeat presidential election, demonstrating unwavering loyalty throughout his presidency.

"President Ruto stood with Uhuru when many people did not trust him. He worked tirelessly to ensure he became President and secured a second term. It is therefore unfortunate for the former President to turn against the very leader who stood with him throughout his presidency," Mutuse said.

Ruto and Uhuru served together as President and Deputy President under the  Jubilee administration after winning the 2013 and 2017 elections before their political relationship deteriorated during Uhuru's second term.

Following the fallout, Ruto formed the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and won the 2022 presidential election.

Mutuse argued that it was contradictory for Uhuru to now be linked to political efforts aimed at unseating Ruto.

He maintained that the Kenya Kwanza administration was implementing development projects that previous governments had struggled to deliver and urged leaders to support ongoing programs instead of engaging in early political campaigns.

"It would be better for former President Uhuru Kenyatta to retire honourably and stop meddling in the political affairs of this country. Kenyans elected President William Ruto, and he should be given the opportunity to implement his development agenda without unnecessary political distractions," he said.

The legislator said the government remained focused on delivering development across the country and appealed to political leaders to prioritize service delivery over succession politics.

Mutuse's remarks come amid heightened political realignments as opposition parties seek to consolidate support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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Related Topics

Kibwezi MP Mwengi Mutuse Former President Uhuru Kenya Opposition Leaders United Opposition
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