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Don't want to share number? WhatsApp has got you covered

By Jael Wakesho | Jul. 2, 2026
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WhatsApp users will soon interact with strangers without revealing phone numbers after the messaging platform introduced unique feature designed to protect users’ personal information, particularly in group chats and first-time conversations. 

Traditionally phone numbers are visible to strangers.

The new feature marks the latest effort by parent company Meta to strengthen privacy while introducing new business tools and revenue-generating features across its platforms.

“When you meet someone new, whether it’s a classmate, a neighbour or someone you meet at an event, sharing a phone number can feel like a big step,” WhatsApp Vice President of Product Alice Newton-Rex told international media. “People will need to know your exact username to contact you for the first time.”

WhatsApp is also introducing three new monetisation tools in its Updates tab, including paid channel subscriptions, promoted channels and advertisements in Status. “This means channel owners will be able to share exclusive, in-the-moment updates with most engaged followers, and they’ll be able to earn money while doing so,” Meta Vice President of Product Management Nikila Srinivasan said.

She added that the Chats tab, where users send and receive messages, will remain end-to-end encrypted and will not be used to display advertisements.

The platform has also launched WhatsApp Business Calling to strengthen direct communication between businesses and customers.

George Muhia, Head of Enterprise Business for East Africa at Infobip, said local clients continue to emphasise that voice calls remain essential for delivering quality customer service, especially when handling complex issues that require real-time interaction.

Meta continues to introduce new features across its platforms.

Instagram recently launched Instants, a feature that lets users share spontaneous, disappearing photos through direct messages. The images cannot be uploaded from the camera roll, and recipients are prevented from taking screenshots.

The platform also recently removed millions of bot accounts, leading to significant drops in follower numbers for many celebrities.

At the same time, Instagram discontinued its end-to-end encrypted messaging feature while introducing smaller updates, including individual captions for carousel posts and profile grid rearrangement.

And TikTok has shifted its focus to creator tools, launching AI Avatars that allow users to generate videos using digital versions of their own voice and appearance.

The platform has also integrated Stories into profile grids, introduced short-form drama series called Minis, and expanded its direct messaging features with hidden games.

Facebook is also expanding its artificial intelligence offerings by integrating Meta AI tools for text generation, language translation and animated profile pictures.

Standard video uploads will now automatically be converted into Reels, while page administrators can officially highlight their top fans.

Meanwhile, Google-owned YouTube has stepped up efforts to remove low-quality, repetitive artificial intelligence content by deleting thousands of channels that relied on stock footage and computer-generated narration.

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