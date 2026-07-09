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Battle for vacant Nyanza rugby 7s title intensifies as quarters take shape

By Washington Onyango | Jul. 9, 2026
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Sidindi Mixed star Iddah Ayoo (yellow) in action against Rangenyo during the Nyanza Region rugby 7s finals at Homa Bay, July 9, 2026. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

A new boys' rugby sevens champion will be crowned at the ongoing 2026 Nyanza Region Secondary School Term Two Games after former champions St Mary's Yala failed to qualify for the regional finals.

Yala's absence has opened up the race for the title, with eight schools now chasing the regional crown when the quarter-finals are played on Friday at Homa Bay High School.

One of the most eagerly awaited ties will see Siaya County champions Ambira face Anjego. Ambira have looked sharp throughout the group stage, topping Pool A after beating Rataga 24-5 and holding Chianda to a 7-7 draw. Their disciplined defence and ability to score when it matters have made them one of the favourites.

Anjego, however, also arrived with confidence despite finishing second in Pool B. They crushed Bongota 41-0 before falling 19-5 to pool winners Cardinal Otunga. Their attacking strength means Ambira cannot afford any mistakes.

Another mouthwatering clash pits Chianda against Cardinal Otunga. Chianda reached the last eight after drawing 12-12 with Rataga and sharing points with Ambira before finishing second in Pool A.

Cardinal Otunga were one of the strongest teams in the group stage, beating Anjego 19-5 and Bongota 27-5 to top Pool B. Their unbeaten run gives them a slight advantage.

Nyabondo also entered the knockout stage in fine form after dominating Pool C. They thrashed Nyambaria 40-7 before easing past Kanga 24-0 to finish top of the group. They now face Otieno Oyoo, who will be hoping to upset one of the tournament favourites.

The final boys' quarter-final will see Nyambaria take on Chianda in another contest expected to be closely fought. Nyambaria recovered from their defeat to Nyabondo by beating Kanga 13-0 to secure second place in Pool C.

The girls' competition also promises exciting action, with Sigoti facing Nyakongo, Sindo taking on Nyagichenche, Asumbi meeting Rangenyo and Moi Suba battling Sidindi for places in the semi-finals.

Rugby 7s quarters

Boys

Ambira v Anjego

Chianda v Cardinal Otunga

Nyabondo v Otieno Oyoo

Nyambaria v Chianda

Girls

Sigoti v Nyakongo

Sindo v Nyagichenche

Asumbi v Rangenyo

Moi Suba v Sidindi

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Related Topics

Nyanza School Games Nyanza Rugby 7s St Mary's Yala Quarter-Finals
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