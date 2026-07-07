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School Games: Nyanza to crown new football king as defending champs Agai thrown out

By Washington Onyango | Jul. 7, 2026
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St Mary’s Yala striker Washington Ouma of Grade 10 attempts a lobbed finish against Nyagondo during the Siaya County finals at Maseno School on June 21, 2026. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

A new football boys’ champion will be crowned in Homa Bay when the 2026 Nyanza Region Secondary School Term Two Games begin on Wednesday at Homa Bay High School.

The throne was declared vacant on Monday following the disqualification of defending champions Agai High School, who were thrown out following an appeal by Kisumu Boys.

Agai were set to play at the regionals alongside newly crowned Kisumu County champions Maseno School but will since watch from the sidelines as Kisumu Boys takes up their slot.

Kisumu Boys will now renew their rivalry with St Mary’s School Yala from Siaya County, a side they knocked out last year in the semifinals.

The City Boys, as they are commonly referred to, will also play Homa Bay County champions Our Lady of Mercy Ringa Boys and Sameta.

Schools will be chasing regional titles and, more importantly, qualification slots for the national championships that will be held in Nairobi later this month.

Maseno School headline Group A where they will face Koderobara from Migori County, Biticha from Nyamira and Homa Bay runners-up Gendia.

Yala, one of the favourites for the title, will begin their campaign against Ringa at Raila Odinga Stadium from 4 pm. Yala arrive in Homa Bay carrying high expectations after another impressive season and will be keen to start with a convincing win.

Maseno School will face Koderobara at St Ambrose while Kisumu Boys take on Sameta in what promises to be one of the day's closely fought matches at Lala Grounds. Gendia will open the tournament against Biticha at Raila Odinga Stadium.

The girls' football competition also promises exciting contests. Lwak Girls will be aiming for a positive start against Ahero, while Nyakach face Ulanda in another evenly balanced fixture. Magina meet Mobamba before Mosasa takes on Kobala as teams seek early points that could prove decisive in the race for the knockout stage.

Wednesday Nyanza Region football fixtures

Boys

Gendia v Biticha- 2:30 pm, Raila Odinga Stadium

Maseno School v Koderobara- 2:30 pm, St Ambrose

Sameta v Kisumu Boys-2.30 pm, Lala

Ringa v St Mary’s Yala-4 pm, Raila Odinga Stadium

Girls

Magina v Mobamba- 2:30 pm, Homa Bay High

Nyakach v Ulanda-4 pm, St Ambrose

Lwak Girls v Ahero-4 pm, Lala

Mosasa v Kobala-4 pm, Homa Bay High

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Related Topics

Nyanza School Games Agai High School Regional Secondary School Games Homa Bay
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