Kalonzo urges government to bring down cost of living

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Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a church service at St Peter's ACK Cathedral in Embu on Sunday August 2, 2026. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard[

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged President William Ruto to prioritize implementing the Constitution and addressing the country's immediate economic challenges instead of unveiling a long-term development blueprint.

Speaking during a church service at St Peter's ACK Cathedral in Embu on Sunday, Kalonzo said millions of Kenyans were struggling with the high cost of living, unemployment and inflation, and required practical solutions rather than promises extending decades into the future.

"What you need to do, Mr. President, is to make sure that this country lives in accordance with the Constitution 2010. That is where we should begin," Kalonzo said.

The Wiper leader argued that Kenya had yet to achieve many of the objectives outlined under Vision 2030, making the launch of Vision 2060 premature.

"Kenyans need solutions to today's challenges. Vision 2060 is a political deception if the promises of Vision 2030 have not been fully realized," he said.

President Ruto recently launched the process of developing Vision 2060, which is expected to succeed Vision 2030 as Kenya's long-term development blueprint. The government says the framework will be developed through nationwide consultations involving the private sector, academia, civil society, faith-based organizations, professional bodies, workers, creatives and young people.

Kalonzo, however, maintained that constitutionalism and respect for the rule of law should take precedence over new policy frameworks.

The opposition leader also dismissed reports suggesting that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta was orchestrating opposition efforts against President Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"So do not paint a picture that Uhuru is organizing us to face Ruto. We are organizing ourselves to face Ruto and nobody will do it for us," Kalonzo said.

He explained that a meeting convened by Kenyatta in his capacity as Chairperson of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Council would focus on strengthening the coalition rather than planning political attacks against the President.

"The meeting Uhuru chairs is just about moving Azimio forward and not arranging how to tackle Ruto," he said.

Kalonzo emphasized that Kenyatta's role should be viewed strictly within the coalition structure.

"Uhuru is a retired President, but he is also the council chair of Azimio la Umoja. I am the party leader of Wiper. He is there to ensure the coalition moves to the next level," he added.

The former Vice President further claimed that state institutions, including the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), could be used to intimidate the retired President, warning against political persecution.

On opposition unity, Kalonzo revealed that consultations among coalition principals were ongoing and expressed confidence that they would eventually settle on a single presidential candidate to challenge Ruto in the 2027 elections.

Kalonzo also rejected attempts to divide the Mt Kenya region politically, saying communities in the region shared longstanding historical and cultural ties.

"There is nowhere in the Constitution of Kenya 2010 that says you should divide the Mt Kenya region. It is not possible," he said.