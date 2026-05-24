Gideon Moi urges leaders to focus on service over division

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KANU Chairman Gideon Moi receives photographs of former President Daniel arap Moi from Litein Mission Hospital officials at AIC Kusumek in Bureti, Kericho County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Kenya African National Union (Kanu) chairman, Gideon Moi, has called on political leaders across the country to focus on serving the people and fulfilling promises made during election campaigns instead of engaging in divisive politics.

Speaking during a church service at Africa Inland Church (AIC) Kusumek in Bureti, Kericho County, Gideon said leaders should strive to leave behind a positive legacy that future generations will remember.

The church was marking its 50th anniversary since its establishment in the early 1970s by the late President Daniel Arap Moi, who donated Sh1 million towards its development. His contribution to the growth of churches, schools and hospitals in the region was also celebrated.

Gideon was accompanied by Kericho Governor Erick Mutai, former Baringo Woman Representative Gladwell Cheruiyot, and AIC Litein Mission Hospital Board of Management chairman, lawyer Kipkoech Ng’etich, among others.

Addressing congregants and local leaders, Gideon reflected on the sacrifices made by previous generations and urged young people to emulate them. “I am humbled because the fruits of what our parents did 50 years ago are still here with us today. It shows the sacrifices others made and why each one of us should be ready to sacrifice for the benefit of others,” he said.

He challenged young people not to depend solely on the achievements of past generations.

“Let us not become consumers of other people’s sacrifices when we ourselves are not sacrificing. A time will come when people will ask what we did to change the lives of others,” he added.

Gideon said leaders entrusted with positions of authority should use the opportunity to transform the lives of citizens. “The question is what we have done and what we will do for our people? We have a short time as leaders, so let us keep politics aside and fulfil the promises we made,” he said.

He also spoke about the long-standing Mau Forest land issue, saying leaders should work together to ensure affected residents get lasting solutions. “The people of Mau are dear to me. We still have many people seeking help. We should work together between now and next year and help people live peacefully,” he stated.

Gideon further called for unity among the Kalenjin community and cautioned leaders against making divisive statements that could undermine national cohesion. “As Kalenjins, let us unite and walk together in truthfulness and honesty. Even our enemies should be brought closer so that we forgive one another and move forward,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of humility and selflessness in leadership, saying he was raised to respect people and serve them genuinely. “I was taught one thing: to be selfless. Leadership is not about enriching yourself, but about helping others,” he noted.

Gideon also urged residents not to be misled by political rhetoric and instead focus on leaders committed to development.

During the event, lawyer Ng’etich thanked Gideon for honouring the invitation and appealed for support in addressing the economic challenges facing residents in the region.

Ng’etich said many tea farmers were struggling due to declining earnings and heavy taxation in the tea sector. “People are hungry and have nothing despite having tea farms and land. We are asking why tea exports are heavily taxed while other products are not,” he said.

He also praised Gideon for previously intervening during the Mau evictions by engaging former President Uhuru Kenyatta, which helped restore peace in the region. He noted that, following a court decision, the process of issuing title deeds to residents was on course.

Governor Mutai welcomed Gideon to Kericho and praised the legacy of former President Daniel Moi, particularly in education and church development. “Mzee Moi’s footprints are all over this region. We are here to celebrate the transformation and development he initiated,” he said.

The governor further noted that the county government, working together with the national government, was implementing major infrastructure projects, including the construction of Kapkatet Stadium and Kericho Stadium.

Mutai commended Gideon for demonstrating political maturity and statesmanship in past elections, saying the move promoted unity within the community. “You are one of the senior leaders in the Kalenjin community, and we need to move and speak with one voice,” the governor said.

He added that, just as Mzee Moi did, Gideon continues with the legacy and has contributed immensely to the people of Kericho.

The governor also noted that Gideon donated a parcel of land to the county government free of charge for the establishment of a water project.

“I requested you for a parcel of land to set up a water project for residents of Kipkelion, and you gave us land for free. Out of your generosity, we now have water serving three wards in the area,” he said.