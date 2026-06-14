Nakuru teacher to attempt 45-hour math lesson in Guinness World Record bid

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Guinness World Records has given the green light for a Nakuru teacher to break the existing record for the longest mathematics lesson.

Fenwick Malobah, a teacher at the Menengai Senior School, is aiming to teach for 45 hours non-stop to demystify the subject and prove that mathematics is not the ‘monster’ many learners fear.

Malobah was originally slated to undertake the challenge in January this year, but the event was postponed due to paperwork delays.

“This time, everything is in place, and all the documentation has been submitted. In January, I had not secured all the clearance from the Ministry of Education, which is mandatory in this category,” Malobah said.

He is determined to break the current world record held by Nigerian mathematician Sanusi Kazeem, who set the benchmark at 31 hours, 42 minutes, and 54 seconds in April 2025.

“I am doing this to motivate learners and people around the world that Mathematics is not a monster as deemed by many students. The phobia is in the mind, and that is what I want to change,” Malobah said.

Malobah’s own relationship with the subject was not always smooth. He only began cultivating a serious interest a few months before sitting his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) national exams.

“I scored an E in the mock exams, and it was glaring because I was performing very well in other subjects," he recalled.

"Knowing that the grade could bar me from attaining university entry, I started working to reverse the trend.”

Through consistency, he turned his grades around.

“In the single month leading up to the national examinations at Khasoko Boys in Bungoma County, I tackled 6,000 Mathematics questions. Every day, I worked specifically to raise the grade. By the time the results were out, I had scored a straight A,” he said.

The upcoming 45-hour challenge, slated for June 26 and 28, will test both his passion and resilience.

Malobah will cover topics across the Kenyan-approved Grade ten to Form Four secondary curriculum. It will involve both lecturing and marking student work. To sustain the marathon, learners will attend the lesson in rotational groups.

The attempt is subject to strict Guinness World Records protocols to ensure its validity.

“As per the rules, the lesson must be continuous, with only a five-minute break permitted after every hour. There must be independent witnesses present throughout, and every session will be recorded. If all goes well, we might even surpass the 45-hour mark,” Malobah noted.

To achieve official ratification, the attempt requires uninterrupted, high-quality video footage, along with testimonies from at least two independent witnesses who are neither related to the applicant nor involved in organising the event.

“This session will be very interactive, and students are eager to participate. I have prepared extensively, and I am ready to push past the limits.” Malobah said.