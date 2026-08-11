You have failed Kenyans, Gachagua tells Ruto

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Democracy for Citizen Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua when he read out President Ruto’s four-year score card during a media briefing at the party’s offices in Nairobi on August 11, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of failing Kenyans and abandoning his campaign promises.

Gachagua who was speaking at the DCP headquarters accused the president of eroding democratic gains of multipartyism and swallowing opposition parties.

“Four years later, Mr. William Ruto has betrayed the trust bestowed on him by the people of Kenya, betrayed the fruits and foundation of our Nation that have been built by previous administrations under the various development blue prints such as Vision 2030,” he said.

Gachagua was addressing the press on the score card of the Kenya Kwanza administration for the four years it has been in leadership.

According to the opposition figure, President Ruto had promised to uphold the rule of law, build a secure, just and democratic Kenyan founded on the constitution but he had abandoned all of the promises.

He added that there were promises of professionalising the National Police Service, safeguarding human rights, protecting Kenyans and strengthening the administration of justice while ensuring security agencies are accountable to the constitution.

Gachagua alleged that the Kenya Kwanza administration had allowed goonism and drug abuse to thrive adding that the country had also become a bedrock of extrajudicial killings and an abductors playground.

He said that during campaigns they had promised to amend and operationalise the National Coroners Service Act of 2017 to establish the Coroner General’s office to remove the burden of probing deaths from the regular police channels and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Gachagua said that proposed amendments were aimed at removing potential conflict of interest and ensuring transparency in handling unexplained deaths, enforced disappearances or fatalities caused by the police.

“Four years later, this promise has not been fulfilled.”

He accused the government of overseeing the arrest and rendition of government critics from Turkey, Uganda, Tanzania and South Sudan adding that officials attached to a construction company from China were deported when they protested the awarding of a contract to rivals.

“Kenyans are not safe, our children are not safe, investors are not safe and foreigners are not safe. Foreigners are not safe, Investors are not safe, no one in Kenya is safe.”

He accused the President of limiting the freedom of the press through sponsored disinformation campaigns and also citing the attempted abduction of Standard Group’s Associated Editor Alex Kiprotich in Nakuru on June 26, 2026.

According to Gachagua the government had failed to fight corruption despite promising to do so adding that it had entrenched graft as a way of life in Kenya.