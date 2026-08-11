Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

You have failed Kenyans, Gachagua tells Ruto

By Fred Kagonye | Aug. 11, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Democracy for Citizen Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua when he read out President Ruto’s four-year score card during a media briefing at the party’s offices in Nairobi on August 11, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of failing Kenyans and abandoning his campaign promises.

Gachagua who was speaking at the DCP headquarters accused the president of eroding democratic gains of multipartyism and swallowing opposition parties.

“Four years later, Mr. William Ruto has betrayed the trust bestowed on him by the people of Kenya, betrayed the fruits and foundation of our Nation that have been built by previous administrations under the various development blue prints such as Vision 2030,” he said.

Gachagua was addressing the press on the score card of the Kenya Kwanza administration for the four years it has been in leadership.

According to the opposition figure, President Ruto had promised to uphold the rule of law, build a secure, just and democratic Kenyan founded on the constitution but he had abandoned all of the promises.

He added that there were promises of professionalising the National Police Service, safeguarding human rights, protecting Kenyans and strengthening the administration of justice while ensuring security agencies are accountable to the constitution.

Gachagua alleged that the Kenya Kwanza administration had allowed goonism and drug abuse to thrive adding that the country had also become a bedrock of extrajudicial killings and an abductors playground.

He said that during campaigns they had promised to amend and operationalise the National Coroners Service Act of 2017 to establish the Coroner General’s office to remove the burden of probing deaths from the regular police channels and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Gachagua said that proposed amendments were aimed at removing potential conflict of interest and ensuring transparency in handling unexplained deaths, enforced disappearances or fatalities caused by the police.

“Four years later, this promise has not been fulfilled.”

He accused the government of overseeing the arrest and rendition of government critics from Turkey, Uganda, Tanzania and South Sudan adding that officials attached to a construction company from China were deported when they protested the awarding of a contract to rivals.

“Kenyans are not safe, our children are not safe, investors are not safe and foreigners are not safe. Foreigners are not safe, Investors are not safe, no one in Kenya is safe.”

He accused the President of limiting the freedom of the press through sponsored disinformation campaigns and also citing the attempted abduction of Standard Group’s Associated Editor Alex Kiprotich in Nakuru on June 26, 2026.

According to Gachagua the government had failed to fight corruption despite promising to do so adding that it had entrenched graft as a way of life in Kenya.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

President William Ruto Rigathi Gachagua Kenya Kwanza Administration
.

Latest Stories

Can Customers Trust Your Business Without Meeting You?
Can Customers Trust Your Business Without Meeting You?
Enterprise
By Dr Lydiah Kiburu
28 mins ago
Good practices: Why debt recovery is a customer service in disguise
Enterprise
By James Mungai
28 mins ago
The hidden tax burdens that keep menstrual hygiene products out of the price range
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
28 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua bombshell: Ruto has broken all promises that swept him to power
By Ndung’u Gachane 28 mins ago
Gachagua bombshell: Ruto has broken all promises that swept him to power
Court calls out Ruto team for removing abduction victims from KCNHR list
By Kamau Muthoni 28 mins ago
Court calls out Ruto team for removing abduction victims from KCNHR list
Inside tense broad-based meeting that led to a walkout by Mt Kenya MPs
By Ndung’u Gachane 28 mins ago
Inside tense broad-based meeting that led to a walkout by Mt Kenya MPs
Ruto-ODM pact turns 2027 poll coalition deal amid questions
By Prestone Murunga 28 mins ago
Ruto-ODM pact turns 2027 poll coalition deal amid questions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved