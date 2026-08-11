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Gachagua to Ruto: 'Cushion the payslip' by suspending housing levy

By Fred Kagonye | Aug. 11, 2026
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Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua at a rally. [Courtesy; Rigathi Gachagua]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has called on President William Ruto to suspend the Affordable Housing Levy and review tax bands to ease the burden on Kenyan workers.

Speaking at DCP headquarters, Gachagua said a review of fuel taxes introduced by the Kenya Kwanza administration would leave Kenyans with more money to spend.

"Once again, I call on this government to cushion the payslip by suspending the Affordable Housing Levy and reducing the PAYE tax bands," said Gachagua.

Speaking at DCP headquarters, Gachagua said a review of fuel taxes introduced by the Kenya Kwanza administration would leave Kenyans with more money to spend.

"This, together with the review of the petroleum price framework, will give Kenyans increased net income," he noted.

Gachagua said Kenyan workers lose between 45 and 50 per cent of their monthly income to taxes and other statutory deductions, leaving a small portion to cover expenses that are themselves costly.

"A punitive and unpredictable tax regime is one of the principal causes of the high cost of living," he explained.

He accused the Ruto administration of reneging on promises not to overtax Kenyans, saying it had ignored repeated calls to review policies weighing down workers' take-home pay.

Gachagua also claimed that global fuel price effects were being exaggerated locally, alleging that a large share of proceeds from higher pump prices benefited Ruto personally.

Gachagua who was addressing the press in a score card rating for Ruto’s four years in office claimed that the government through intelligence agencies had tried to access the contents of his speech but their attempts were unsuccessful.

“There have been attempts by government handlers and security agencies to find out the contents of my address before I do it, but they have been unsuccessful,” he said.

He claimed that he wrote the speech himself while his wife, Dorcas Rigathi, typed it and only way to access it was through her.

“So, unless you get to Mama Boys (Dorcas), you can’t get to me.”

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Related Topics

Housing Levy Rigathi Gachagua President William Ruto
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