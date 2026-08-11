Gachagua: Ruto has presided over lawlessness and anarchy

Audio By Vocalize

Democracy for Citizen Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua when he read out President Ruto’s four-year score card during a media briefing at the party’s offices in Nairobi on August 11, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of presiding over lawlessness and anarchy.

Gachagua who was speaking at DCP headquarters in his score card of the Kenya Kwanza’s four-year rule said that Kenya had witnessed a total breakdown of law and order, alleging that goons had taken over the legal mandate of the National Police Service (NPS).

According to the DCP leader some figures in the security sector were the financiers and planners of goons and were presiding over the cover-up of killings on Ruto’s behalf.

Gachagua sensationally claimed that police officers Inspector Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang and Police Constable Bett Kiplangat had been aided to flee the country to Uganda following the killing of Dr Victoria Mutiso.

The Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin named the two as the facilitators of the gangland style Killing of Dr Mutiso that has so far seen the arrest of seven people.

He questioned the numerous criminal acts by goons who he said were being escorted by police and authorities did nothing to stop them.

“In fact, Mr. William Ruto carries out his development tours accompanied by goons. Case in point are his visits to Nairobi County,” said Gachagua.

In the score card, he accused the government of gross human rights violations citing several eviction incidents and the killing of Kenyans during the 2024 and 2025 Gen Z demonstrations.

He cited reports by lobby groups which have recorded over 700 cumulative cases of alleged extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances since late 2022.

According to Gachagua, the poor human rights record of Ruto’s administration can be seen in the abductions of Brian Odhiambo in 2022, Jimmy Mutava, Omwancha Clifford, Manyura Douglas, Adbulaziz Molu, Evans Otieno, Macmillan Kiarie and Michael Oloo who have all been allegedly abducted in 2026.

He added that the country was no longer a safe refuge for critics fleeing their countries citing the June 24, 2024, forceful return of 36 Ugandan opposition members who were in Kisumu county for a meeting.

Other incidents are, the November 16, 2024, abduction of Uganda opposition leader Kizza Besigye, October 18, 2024, abduction and deportation of seven Turkiye asylum seekers and the deportation of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) over Sh30 billion railway tender.

CCECC executives had challenged the awarding of the railway tender to the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) which had been disqualified by the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board.

CCECC had placed a Sh22 billion for the project, CRBC placed a Sh29 billion while the third bidder, a consortium of Chinese companies had placed a Sh32 billion.

After two CCECC executives had been deported in unclear circumstances, the ones remaining in Kenya had to obtain court orders barring their deportation.