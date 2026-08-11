Three missing Indian nationals rescued in Ruiru

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The three were traced to a two-bedroom house in Fort Jesus area of Ruiru, Kiambu County. [DCI, Facebook]

Detectives from the Operations Support Unit (OSU) have arrested six suspects and rescued three Indian nationals who had been reported missing after arriving in Kenya on August 5.

The three were traced to a two-bedroom house in Fort Jesus area of Ruiru, Kiambu County, following intelligence-led investigations into a suspected human trafficking case.

Preliminary investigations indicate that after being cleared at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the trio left the airport in a taxi allegedly arranged by their receiver, who was waiting for them in Ruiru.

"They were then taken to the house, where detectives believe they were held incommunicado," DCI stated.

Those arrested include Indian national Avtar Singh; Pakistani nationals Ali Khashif and Syed Shujaat Hussein; and Kenyans Stephen Karomo and Damaris Katulu Daudi.

A Kenyan minor, who was allegedly working as a house help, was also found at the premises.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspects reportedly told detectives they were assisting the three Indians to travel to Italy through Ethiopia.

"Detectives are now working to establish the activities of the suspects, identify other possible accomplices and determine whether they are linked to a wider human trafficking network," the statement from DCI added.

The six suspects are being processed for arraignment as investigations continue.