Ruto calls for national dialogue to shape Kenya's vision

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Ruto said recent economic reforms had laid a stronger foundation for future growth. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has invited Kenyans to take part in what he described as the country's most significant national conversation since the adoption of the 2010 Constitution, saying the discussions will help chart Kenya's next long-term development agenda.

Speaking on the country's development trajectory, the President said the conversation should move beyond partisan politics and election cycles to focus on a shared national vision.

"I invite every Kenyan to what I believe will become the most consequential national conversation since the adoption of our Constitution in 2010," Ruto said.

"A national conversation about Kenya's development. This conversation must rise above politics, transcend electoral cycles and unite us around a shared destiny."

The President acknowledged that while Vision 2030 had set an ambitious goal of transforming Kenya into an upper-middle-income country by 2030, the country remains off course to achieve that target.

"Vision 2030 set a target of Kenya becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2030. So far, we are off target. This is not a criticism of Vision 2030, nor is it a reason for disappointment; rather, it is an opportunity to learn from our successes proudly, reflect with honesty on where we have fallen short, and define together Kenya's next long-term vision," he said.

At the same time, Ruto announced that the government will formally launch a nationwide conversation on August 12 to develop Kenya's next long-term development blueprint as Vision 2030 nears its end.

"Accordingly, on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, we shall formally launch the National Conversation on Kenya's Future Beyond Vision 2030; the most consequential exercise in national reflection and public participation since the promulgation of our Constitution in 2010," he stated.

Ruto said recent economic reforms had laid a stronger foundation for future growth, citing improvements in key macroeconomic indicators.

"We have stabilized our currency, inflation has fallen, borrowing costs have declined, and investor confidence has returned," he said. "Last year Kenya attracted a record $3.2 billion in foreign direct investment, more than double the amount recorded in 2022."

He added that Kenya's improving investment climate had earned international recognition.

"The 2025 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking placed Kenya as the most competitive economy in Africa, reflecting the confidence our reforms have restored," Ruto said.

At the same time, Ruto also highlighted the establishment of the National Infrastructure Fund and the Sovereign Wealth Fund, saying the two institutions would help finance strategic investments while safeguarding the country's wealth for future generations.

According to Ruto, Kenya must now confront difficult questions about its development path to unlock its full potential.

"The question we must ask ourselves candidly and honestly is why other nations have fulfilled so much of their potential while we have repeatedly fallen short. What must we now do differently to ensure that the next chapter of Kenya's development story is fundamentally different from the last?" he posed.

He urged all Kenyans to help shape a new long-term national vision, saying the country's future depends on collective commitment rather than political divisions.