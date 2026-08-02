Gachagua tears in vision 2060 urges government to solve immediate challenges

Audio By Vocalize

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua recieved by Nyandarua Senator John Methu when he arrived at St Paul's Catholic Church Murungaru, Kinangop on August 2, 2026. [Courtesy]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has intensified his criticism of President William Ruto's proposed Vision 2060 development framework.

Gachague argues that Kenyans are more concerned about the high cost of living, struggling farmers, insecurity and unemployment than a long-term development agenda stretching more than three decades into the future.

Speaking during a church service and public address in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, on Sunday, Gachagua said the government should focus on resolving today's economic and governance challenges before asking Kenyans to embrace a new national vision.

"Farmers in Mwea and Ahero do not want to hear about Vision 2060. They want the government to stop importing rice so that locally produced rice can be bought here in Kenya. They need that money now to educate their children," Gachagua said.

He argued that rice farmers were facing declining earnings because of imports and required immediate government intervention to protect local production.

The former Deputy President also raised concerns about maize farmers in Bomet, Olenguruone and other producing regions, alleging that some had suffered crop losses after planting crops using poor-quality fertilizer.

He claimed losses in certain areas had reached up to 70 percent and challenged the government to explain the support available to affected farmers.

Gachagua further criticized the 0.8 percent tea levy, saying additional charges could discourage buyers and reduce farmers' annual bonuses.

In Nyandarua County, he cited the closure of the New KCC processing plant in Nyahururu as evidence of what he described as government failure to protect dairy farmers.

He alleged that some suppliers had gone for four months without payment and claimed the processor was being allowed to collapse before eventual takeover by private investors, although those allegations have not been independently verified.

Turning to security, Gachagua questioned the government's response to reports of robberies targeting motorists near the Nairobi Expressway.

"Kenyans want to know when these goons will be dealt with. Stop telling people about Vision 2060 and tell them what you are doing today," he said.

He also challenged the government to explain its preparedness for anticipated heavy rains and possible flooding, saying vulnerable communities needed assurance that measures were in place to protect lives and property.

The former Deputy President further accused the administration of failing to contain illicit alcohol in parts of the Central region despite previous crackdowns.

On the political front, Gachagua urged religious leaders, civil society organizations and other stakeholders to boycott planned consultations on Vision 2060, arguing that the exercise risked diverting attention from pressing national issues.

President Ruto has defended the proposed Vision 2060 framework, saying it will succeed Vision 2030 and provide a long-term development roadmap anchored in the 2010 Constitution through nationwide public consultations.

Gachagua, however, maintained that the government's immediate priority should be reducing the cost of living, supporting farmers, improving security and addressing governance concerns.