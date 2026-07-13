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Atwoli claims Uhuru is funding Sifuna to split Western vote

By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza | Jul. 13, 2026
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Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli and Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula during a funds drive at Mwichina Church of God in Lurambi Constituency, Kakamega County, on July 12, 2026. [Benard Lusigi, Standard] 

Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has launched a scathing attack on Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and his Linda Mwananchi brigade, warning that he cannot ascend to the presidency through the support of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during a funds drive at Mwichina Church of God in Lurambi Constituency, Kakamega County, Atwoli claimed that Uhuru is secretly bankrolling Sifuna and his Linda Mwananchi team. 

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