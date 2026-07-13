Atwoli claims Uhuru is funding Sifuna to split Western vote

Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has launched a scathing attack on Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and his Linda Mwananchi brigade, warning that he cannot ascend to the presidency through the support of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Speaking during a funds drive at Mwichina Church of God in Lurambi Constituency, Kakamega County, Atwoli claimed that Uhuru is secretly bankrolling Sifuna and his Linda Mwananchi team.
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