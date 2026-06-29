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Muchina reports billboard vandalism

By James Munyeki | Jun. 29, 2026
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UDA parliamentary candidate Samuel Muchina. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

UDA candidate Samuel Muchina has reported the destruction of his campaign billboards in Captain Town, raising concerns over increasing political intolerance ahead of the July 16 parliamentary by-election.

‎Muchina, accompanied by officers from the Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy offices, reported the incident at the Captain Police Patrol Base, where it was recorded as malicious damage under OB No. 05/28/06/2026.

‎He stated he would formally notify the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to enable the electoral body to intervene and prevent further escalation of campaign-related violence.

Muchina appealed to his rivals and supporters to uphold peaceful campaigns, emphasising that while the election would come and go, residents would continue living together in Ol Kalou.

‎"We will not be intimidated, and that is why we have reported to the police. We now want them to follow up on the matter and have the perpetrators booked," he noted.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, shortly after the final match of the Kaibaga football tournament at Salient Secondary School grounds in Captain Town.

‎Soon after Muchina left the venue, sections of the crowd turned rowdy and vandalised a giant billboard bearing his image. A nearby billboard belonging to his main rival, Sammy Kamau of DCP, was left untouched.

‎Muchina claimed the perpetrators had been ferried into Captain Town in two lorries, whose registration numbers he said had been handed over to the police.

‎Videos showing the youths pulling down the billboard have since circulated widely on social media.

‎He maintained that similar tournaments held in the constituency's other four wards had concluded peacefully, without incident.

‎The vandalism marks the first reported case of destruction of campaign materials since campaigns began to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following the death of Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho in March.

‎The incident has heightened concerns that, unless addressed promptly by the relevant authorities, the largely peaceful campaign could degenerate into violence.

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