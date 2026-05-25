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UDA rallies support for Muchina Nyaga ahead of Ol Kalou by-election

By James Munyeki | May. 25, 2026
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UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar issues the nomination certificate to Samuel Muchina Nyagah for Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has exuded confidence of winning the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election set for July 16, 2026.

The party is fronting Muchina Nyaga, the late MP David Kiaraho's personal assistant, for the contest.

Nyandarua Woman MP Faith Gitau who accompanied Muchina during presentation of his certificates to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), said that they have mobilised the electorate to elect him as their next MP.

"We have done enough ground work and the electorate have chosen Muchina as their best candidate. We believe that they will turn up in large numbers during the by elections," she said.

Ms Gitau revealed that the party had already mobilised available resources to make sure that Muchina clinches the seat.

"Ol Kalou town has witnessed a cloud that has never been seen before. It is a true manifestation that we are going to clinch this seat. Our opponents will be shocked," she said.

Muchina declared that he is best suited to replace Kiaraho.

"I have worked with him for a very long time and also learnt from him. What I assure residents is that I will complete the projects he started and start new ones. I urge residents to give me this chance, and I promise never to let you down," he said.

The UDA candidate will battle it out with DCP’s Kamau Ngotho and Jubilee Party candidate Wilson Kigwa.

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Related Topics

Ol Kalou By-election MP David Kiaraho UDA And DCP Muchina Nyaga
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