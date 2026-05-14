UDA backs Mushina as party moves to consolidate support ahead of Ol Kalou by-election

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UDA SG Hassan Omar, while issuing the nomination certificate for Ol Kalou parliamentary by- election to Samuel Muchina Nyagah (C). [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has formally handed Samuel Mushina its party ticket for the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, concluding a tightly contested nomination exercise and shifting focus to consolidation and grassroots mobilisation ahead of the July 16, 2026, poll.

Party Secretary General Hassan Hussein called for unity within the party ranks, urging all aspirants who participated in the nominations to rally behind Mushina as UDA moves to present a united front.

“We hope that Samuel Mushina will be able to galvanise and consolidate the other candidates so that they can help him lead a very formidable campaign,” Hussein said.

He emphasised that internal competition had strengthened the party rather than weakened it, framing the nomination process as part of UDA’s democratic maturity.

“Our nominations are usually very free and fair,” he added, noting that results were transmitted and announced within hours after voting concluded.

The National Elections Board, led by Anthony Mwaura, also defended the integrity of the exercise, describing it as transparent and efficiently managed.

“We delivered our results six to twelve hours after nominations. We have really worked very well, and we are here to support our democracy,” Mwaura said while officially presenting Mushina as the party’s flagbearer. UDA Secretary General Hassan Hussein Omar. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Electoral Dispute Resolution Committee, chaired by Adrian Kamotho, confirmed that all internal complaints arising from the nominations had been resolved, clearing the party to proceed without pending disputes.

“There is no matter pending adjudication before the party dispute resolution committee,” Kamotho said, referring to an earlier petition filed by aspirant George Mbogo-Delight.

Mushina, in his acceptance remarks, pledged to unite all aspirants and intensify grassroots engagement as he begins his campaign in Nyandarua County.

“I want to thank the party for trusting me with this ticket. This is not a personal victory, but a victory for all of us who participated,” Mushina said.

He called for reconciliation among competing camps, saying the focus must now shift from internal competition to winning the seat for the party.

“I extend my hand to all my competitors. We may have differed during nominations, but from today, we move as one team. Our goal is to win Ol Kalou for UDA,” he said.

Mushina further outlined his campaign focus, saying he would prioritise development and service delivery issues affecting residents.

“This campaign will not be about personalities. It will be about roads, agriculture, jobs for our young people, and improving livelihoods. That is what the people of Ol Kalou are asking for,” he added.

Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, who also addressed the gathering, urged party unity and said the nomination outcome reflected UDA’s strength as a governing party.

He said the party must now demonstrate its track record in office.

“We are not just any other party. We are the ruling party. Our examination is about development,” Kuria said.

Kuria also stressed that the nomination process had sent a political message that the election would be decided on performance and delivery rather than rhetoric.

“The people have made it clear: this election is about issues and development,” he said.