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Tension in Ol Kalou as residents stop buses over ID cards auction claims

By Prestone Murunga | Jun. 20, 2026
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Tension erupted at Kaimbaga Ward in Ol Kalou constituency after residents intercepted school buses, alleging they were ferrying individuals linked to the alleged auction of national identity cards.

Videos shared on X showed angry residents surrounding the buses, blocking their passage and demanding answers about the trip.

The residents forced passengers to alight before chasing them away, saying: “Hapa hatutaki hiyo mchezo, huku sio Mbeere.”

The incident sparked heated online debate, with claims the buses were headed to Acacia in Gilgil carrying people allegedly involved in identity card transactions.
With the Ol Kalou by-election nearing, the confrontation fuelled speculation linking the operation to UDA figures.

National identity cards remain sensitive in the country due to voter registration, services and citizenship proof. Videos continue circulating online, drawing mixed reactions, with calls for investigations and demands for clarity.

The incident has deepened political debate in Ol Kalou, with calls for transparency and accountability. It came a day after UDA leaders campaigned for candidate Samuel Muchina Nyaga ahead of the July 16 by-election.

Among those present were Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga, Nyandarua Woman Rep Faith Gitau, Kiambu Woman RepAnn Wamuratha, Bahati MP Irene Njoki, EALA MP Maina Karobia and other local leaders.

The leaders dismissed claims by Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia that outsiders were being brought in to influence the by-election, accusing her of undermining the process and discrediting the IEBC.

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Kenyan ID Cards National Identity Cards Ol Kalou Constituency
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