Blow to Ruto as Gatundu South, Lamu MPs quit UDA

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The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is facing fresh political turbulence after two lawmakers, Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe and Lamu Woman Representative Muthoni Marubu Monicah, announced their withdrawal from the party, citing unfulfilled promises, political exclusion and frustrations with the party leadership.

Kagombe, who was elected on a UDA ticket in 2022, said he could no longer continue drumming up support for a government that had failed to deliver key development projects to his constituents.

Speaking during the burial of community leader Phyllis Njoki at Karangi village in Gatundu South on Tuesday, the legislator singled out the stalled Mau Mau roads, saying they had remained an eyesore for more than four years.

“I cannot continue drumming up support for a government that has failed my constituents in terms of development.”

Kagombe said the poor state of roads had made it difficult for farmers to transport their produce to markets, hurting businesses and worsening the economic hardships facing households in the constituency.

He accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of prioritising development projects in other parts of the country while allegedly neglecting Gatundu South despite its support for the ruling coalition.

“While the government is keen on building stadiums, houses and tracking roads in other regions, it has given Gatundu South a blind eye.”

The MP, who is also the Zone One KTDA Director, further criticised the government over what he described as its failure to honour the promise of Guaranteed Minimum Returns for tea farmers.

He opposed the 0.8 per cent export levy and a proposed Sh3.85 per kilogramme bulk tea auction levy, arguing that farmers were already struggling with rising production costs and declining bonus payments.

“Instead of cushioning farmers from exploitative taxation, the government is oppressing them.”

Residents led by Isaac Mwandiki and Agnes Njoki welcomed Kagombe’s decision to leave UDA, saying Gatundu South had not benefited sufficiently from key government projects, particularly road infrastructure.

Kagombe becomes the first sitting MP from Kiambu County to publicly sever his political engagement with UDA, a move that could further complicate the party's position in the county ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kagombe has not announced the party he will use to defend his seat in 2027.

Meanwhile, in Lamu, Woman Representative Muthoni Marubu announced her withdrawal from UDA in a strongly worded letter dated August 11, 2026, accusing Lamu Governor and UDA Deputy Party Leader Issa Timamy of political sabotage and ethnic exclusion.

Marubu, who was elected to Parliament on an independent ticket, said she agreed to President William Ruto’s request to mobilise support for UDA in Lamu and spent three months conducting grassroots mobilisation, during which she held 42 meetings and registered members across the county.

She accused Timamy of frustrating the mobilisation drive, claiming he neither returned her calls nor organised a single grassroots mobilisation meeting.

According to Marubu, UDA eventually proceeded with grassroots elections despite attempts to stop them, with her team claiming an overwhelming victory.

She alleged that Timamy subsequently sought repeat elections only in Lamu West, which she described as her political stronghold, while leaving Lamu East, the governor’s political base, untouched.

“This is deliberate political sabotage.”

The Woman Representative also accused the governor of ethnic exclusion, citing concerns over public appointments, the replacement of the late Deputy Governor and what she described as the deteriorating state of Mpeketoni Hospital.

She further referred to the 2014 Mpeketoni attacks, in which nearly 100 people, mainly members of the Kikuyu community, were killed, saying the events continued to raise questions about the community’s sense of belonging in Lamu.

Marubu said she was born and raised in Lamu and had buried her mother there, despite her ancestry tracing to Murang’a, while Timamy’s ancestry traces to Oman.

“Ancestry does not determine belonging. The Constitution does. Lamu belongs equally to all its people.”

She rejected claims that Kikuyu residents in Lamu were unlikely to support UDA, saying her team had mobilised residents in Hindi, Witu, Kiunga and areas around Boni Forest.

Marubu said her political engagement with UDA had come to an end and that she, her team and political allies would no longer participate in party mobilisation, grassroots elections or other UDA activities.

She also asked the party to deregister aspirants she said she had helped mobilise and challenged its leadership to return to the grassroots and conduct its own mobilisation.

The legislator said she would instead focus on defending her seat in 2027 while continuing to push for equitable government services for all Lamu residents.

“I am fighting for re-election in 2027; you are retiring from elective politics.”

The twin departures come as political realignments gather pace ahead of the 2027 General Election, with the two lawmakers openly expressing dissatisfaction with UDA and the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Their exits could further test the ruling party’s ability to retain its political support in regions where elected leaders are increasingly demanding greater development, inclusion and influence in the running of party affairs.