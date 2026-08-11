DCI hits back at Gachagua over abduction, incompetence claims

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The DCI said Gachagua's allegations were “ridiculous, ill-intended and wholly without foundation”.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dismissed allegations of abductions, police brutality and other criminal activities raised by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, terming them baseless and unsubstantiated.

In a statement issued to newsrooms, the DCI said the allegations were “ridiculous, ill-intended and wholly without foundation”, challenging those making the claims to provide credible evidence rather than issuing what it described as unverified accusations aimed at undermining public confidence in law enforcement.

The agency said it does not sanction, facilitate, conceal or participate in criminal conduct, regardless of the identity or status of those involved.

"The DCI operates as a professional investigative agency mandated to investigate serious and complex crimes, gather evidence and present cases to prosecutorial and judicial authorities," the statement read in part.

At the same time, DCI said its officers continue to conduct investigations in accordance with the Constitution, relevant laws and established procedures, insisting that neither political affiliation nor public prominence influences criminal investigations.

The agency also addressed allegations touching on cases involving alleged abductions, disappearances, deaths, police shootings and attacks on journalists, saying matters falling within its mandate were being investigated based on available evidence.

“No individual is above the law,” the DCI said, adding that credible information relating to alleged criminal activity should be submitted through official investigative channels.

On the murder of PCEA Tabuga Church Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari in Nakuru North Sub-County, the DCI said it had made significant progress in the investigation.

"Two suspects, Felix Odinga Okumu and Berryly Nafua Atenyo, have since been arrested and arraigned before the Nakuru Law Courts," the statement clarified.

The cleric was killed on the night of May 3, 2026.

The DCI said four armed gang members were also fatally shot during an intelligence-led operation along the Eldoret-Kipolombe-Soy Road after they allegedly engaged detectives in a gun battle.

A loaded Falcon pistol was recovered at the scene, while forensic analysis and other evidence allegedly linked the gang to the robbery with violence in which the reverend was killed.

On the murder of Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso, the DCI said investigators had made “tremendous progress”, referring to details contained in its August 7 press briefing.

"Efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects are ongoing, and they will be arrested and taken to court once traced," it stated.

Meanwhile, DCI detectives in Cheptais have arrested Oscar Koech Sakong, a suspect linked to the murder of 61-year-old businessman Nathan Masai Wasama, who was shot dead at his shop in Tuikut Trading Centre, Sasur Location, Cheptais Sub-County, on the night of August 8, 2026.

The agency rejected suggestions that its investigations were being conducted to advance partisan political interests, saying investigative outcomes were determined by evidence and the law rather than political considerations.

It also criticised what it described as attempts to use the deaths of public figures and private citizens to advance political narratives, saying such actions amounted to exploiting grieving families for political gain.

The DCI further said it would not conduct investigations through the media or disclose sensitive operational information that could compromise ongoing inquiries.

"Suspects found culpable will be processed in accordance with the law and presented before the relevant authorities."

The agency also pledged to continue working with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Judiciary and other constitutional institutions to promote accountability and uphold the rule of law.

"We urged members of the public, including Gachagua, to provide any information they may have concerning alleged criminal activities through official investigative channels," the statement ended.

It said all credible information would be assessed and acted upon in accordance with the law, reiterating its commitment to professionalism, impartiality, integrity and respect for human rights.