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Supremacy battle intensifies in Ruto turf as Shollei is ejected from Moiben event

By Stephen Rutto | May. 23, 2026
National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei. [FILE]

The ejection of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei from a meeting in Moiben, Uasin Gishu, on Thursday has exposed a fierce struggle for political supremacy between county leaders and their national government counterparts.

Shollei, the county woman representative, was ejected by suspected goons during a controversial meeting to distribute milk coolers to farmers’ cooperative societies.

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