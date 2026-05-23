Supremacy battle intensifies in Ruto turf as Shollei is ejected from Moiben event

The ejection of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei from a meeting in Moiben, Uasin Gishu, on Thursday has exposed a fierce struggle for political supremacy between county leaders and their national government counterparts.
Shollei, the county woman representative, was ejected by suspected goons during a controversial meeting to distribute milk coolers to farmers’ cooperative societies.
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