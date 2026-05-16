Sifuna to work with Matiangi, Kalonzo to unseat Ruto

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Winnie Odinga a the burial ceremony of Senator Onyonka's mother in Kisii County. [@edwinsifuna, X]

Opposition politicians have once again reaffirmed their commitment to build a united force that can unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the burial of Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka's mother, Teresia Onyonka, the United Opposition principals, leaders of ODM's Linda Mwananchi faction and presidential aspirant David Maraga vowed to form a united front to face the president.