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Election euphoria revisited

By Macharia Munene | Aug. 10, 2026
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Kenyans line up for previous by-elction . [AFP]

Kenya has entered another election year period when political temperatures rise and some end up in violence. The media engage people called experts and analysts whose task is to make sense of what may be going on for the public to understand. They are found in universities, think tanks, research outfits, and opinion poll organizations. There are also informal gatherings where participants enjoy shooting the intellectual breeze for no purpose other than pricking their minds in philosophical excursions and then call themselves ‘philosophers’.

 

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