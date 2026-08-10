Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Inside Ruto's delayed and unfulfilled grand promises nearly four years into his presidency

By Brian Ngugi | Aug. 10, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
  • President William Ruto promised to immediately reduce the price of a 6kg cooking gas cylinder to just Sh500. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

When President William Ruto campaigned for Kenya’s top job in 2022, he positioned himself as the saviour of the "hustler nation", the market women, boda boda riders, and millions of young job-seekers crushed by the high cost of living.

He promised to immediately lower maize flour prices, slash fuel taxes, and reduce a 6kg cooking gas cylinder  to just Sh500.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Ruto Campaign Promises Kenya Cost Of Living Kenya Inflation 2026 Ruto Government Performance
.

Latest Stories

Road safety enforcement must respect the rule of law
Road safety enforcement must respect the rule of law
Opinion
By Editorial
3 hrs ago
Working mothers are finding innovative ways to breastfeed and bond with their babies
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
3 hrs ago
UDA, ODM retreat opens new battle over 2027 power-sharing deal
National
By Juliet Omelo
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mystery of whereabouts of rogue officers linked to researcher's murder
By Hudson Gumbihi 3 hrs ago
Mystery of whereabouts of rogue officers linked to researcher's murder
Inside Ruto's delayed and unfulfilled grand promises nearly four years into his presidency
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Inside Ruto's delayed and unfulfilled grand promises nearly four years into his presidency
Gachagua: Close Kikuyu police station
By George Njunge 3 hrs ago
Gachagua: Close Kikuyu police station
UDA, ODM retreat opens new battle over 2027 power-sharing deal
By Juliet Omelo 3 hrs ago
UDA, ODM retreat opens new battle over 2027 power-sharing deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved