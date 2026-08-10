Inside Ruto's delayed and unfulfilled grand promises nearly four years into his presidency

President William Ruto promised to immediately reduce the price of a 6kg cooking gas cylinder to just Sh500. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]
When President William Ruto campaigned for Kenya’s top job in 2022, he positioned himself as the saviour of the "hustler nation", the market women, boda boda riders, and millions of young job-seekers crushed by the high cost of living.
He promised to immediately lower maize flour prices, slash fuel taxes, and reduce a
6kg cooking gas cylinder to just Sh500.
Premium Article
Get
Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…
0 Days
00 Hours
00 Mins
00 Secs
Continue Reading →
What you get
Unlimited access to all premium content
Ad-free browsing experience
Mobile-optimised reading
Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902