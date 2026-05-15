Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why United Opposition could crush Ruto in 2027 election

By Juliet Omelo | May. 15, 2026

President Ruto addresses the International Youth Day forum at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, Kakamega. [File Courtesy]

A united opposition candidate would trounce President William Ruto with 76 per cent of the vote if the opposition fronts a single presidential candidate in the 2027 elections.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

William Ruto 2027 Elections TIFA Poll United Opposition
.

Latest Stories

MPs question Sh300 million wildlife consultancy payment
MPs question Sh300 million wildlife consultancy payment
National
By Josphat Thiong’o
23 mins ago
How CHAN millions vanished from FKF accounts
Crime and Justice
By David Odongo
23 mins ago
US drops fraud case against Indian tycoon Adani after 'unusual' offer
Crime and Justice
By David Odongo
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fuel drama: Govt betrayal hits One Petroleum, Oryx deals hard
By Brian Ngugi 23 mins ago
Fuel drama: Govt betrayal hits One Petroleum, Oryx deals hard
US drops fraud case against Indian tycoon Adani after 'unusual' offer
By David Odongo 23 mins ago
US drops fraud case against Indian tycoon Adani after 'unusual' offer
How CHAN millions vanished from FKF accounts
By David Odongo 23 mins ago
How CHAN millions vanished from FKF accounts
Fuel Lies: How Ruto's cheap fuel promise collapsed into scandal, shortages and record prices
By Brian Ngugi 23 mins ago
Fuel Lies: How Ruto's cheap fuel promise collapsed into scandal, shortages and record prices
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved