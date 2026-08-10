Mystery of whereabouts of rogue officers linked to researcher's murder

Slain Mental Health Researcher Dr Victoria Mutiso.[Courtsey]

Inspector Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang and Constable Collins Kiplangat Bett, the two officers linked to the broad daylight execution of mental health researcher Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso are still on the run, three days after investigators linked them to the cold-blooded murder.

Kipkemboi, the officer in charge of Nderi Police Post in Kikuyu of Kiambu County was identified as the link person between financiers and the operational team assembled to eliminate Dr Mutiso. Currently on the run, the senior officer provided the murder weapon – a Mini Jericho pistol loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition.