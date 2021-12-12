Ida, the strong woman in Raila life, releases him for the 2022 race

Ida Odinga has been in every chapter of Raila’s adult life. [Courtesy]

No one was better placed to usher in Raila Odinga for the next phase of his political career than Ida Odinga, his wife and “dear friend” of 48 years.

The moment matched the script that would cast Raila’s presidential aspirations as engineered by the people.

That he was contented with being at home with his family, and that it was the people pleading with Raila’s family to make one more sacrifice.

At 76, many relish a simple life in the company of those they hold dear. It is what the ODM leader had hoped for when he sought the presidency in 2007, 2013, 2017. Had he been successful in 2007, Raila would probably have the life many wish for.

Success in 2013 would have seen him retiring into a quiet life next year. A life that Ida, too, probably wanted. Another presidential run delays such plans for at least five years.

So it was natural that she responds to the people’s request. She, who Raila fondly refers to as his "better half, with whom they have gone through the joy of bringing up a family and the pain of losing a son".

At the Kasarani stadium, where Raila announced he was in the race for State House next year, the admiration he held for his wife was evident.

“And this is the woman who stood by me when I was shunned by many. This is the wife of my youth, love of my life and partner to death – Mama Ida Betty Odinga," he said. He paused for a few seconds to let the words sink in.

"In those hard times of long and uncertain incarceration, when I was not reading the Holy Bible, I found deep solace in Mama Ida’s love and support. She became a constant guest of the police cells through constant arrests and harassment. I can’t thank her enough," he said.

Ida has been in every chapter of Raila’s adult life. She has been with him through the turmoil of his political career, which he has spent while mostly at loggerheads with successive regimes.

Always by Raila’s side, Ida has been the pillar that has held the former prime minister. During Raila’s nine-year detention, the then high school teacher had to play mother and father to their young children.

Being Raila's wife also came with its challenges as Ida had to deal with the increased State scrutiny her husband’s life of political activism attracted.

"On the same day, Ida and our children were turned out of our home. Ida lost her job and was forced to retire in the public interest; and could only watch as all our belongings were thrown out of the house," Raila chronicles the events following his arrest in the wake of the failed 1982 coup in his autobiography, The Flame of Freedom.

As Raila struggled to make out day and night from a dimly-lit cell at the Nyayo House torture chambers, Ida lost sleep praying for his release and safe return home.

It is a prayer Ida has said whenever her husband has been unwell, and one that she perhaps whispers at dawn whenever Raila ventures out into his everyday job - politics - which some times keeps him away from home for extended periods.

That would explain the look Ida wore when her husband leaned over to kiss her cheek. The same look that took over her when she spoke about, and later “released” Raila to Kenyans.

“My dear, these are your people. Take care of them,” she told Raila on Friday, pointing at the crowd around the podium.

Moments later, the ODM leader held Ida’s left arm up, possibly appreciating the sacrifice-laden life hers has been and promises to be.

If Raila becomes president next year, and she the First Lady, there will be more sacrifices. She would be addressing her husband formally at public events they attend together. "Your Excellency" may be a term that her tongue may need more time to turn into muscle memory.

Share this story