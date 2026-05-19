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LSK wants IPOA to probe protest deaths and Central OCS's arrest

By Ronald Kipruto | May. 19, 2026
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Police officers keep vigil outside Kenya National Archives in Nairobi CBD as up country Buses and Matatus are parked in town and Country Bus Station while shops remained closed and passengers stranded during the Matatu Country-wide strike on fuel hike on May 19, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya and the Police Reforms Working Group have called on IPOA to investigate allegations of intimidation and the arrest of Nairobi Central Police Station commander Dishen Angoya after he ‘secretly’ released 64 protesters on police bond.

In a joint statement issued following Monday’s demonstrations, the groups expressed concern over the violence witnessed during the protests and the ongoing stay-away and economic boycott called over the rising cost of fuel.

“We call on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to investigate the killings and allegations that police officers are being intimidated to prefer unlawful charges,” they said.

The organisations said the power to grant police bond is protected under Kenya’s legal and constitutional framework, warning that criminalising the exercise of such discretion undermines the rule of law and interferes with operational independence.

“Reports that the arrest was carried out on ‘orders from above’ heighten concerns about politicised policing and abuse of command authority,” the LSK statement read.

Former LSK President Faith Odhiambo also called for a swift resolution to the matter, saying Angoya remained in custody but had received medical attention.

“All clarifications on the circumstances leading to his arrest have been recorded in his statement, and we anticipate this matter will soon be resolved to its logical and just conclusion. We await his arraignment in court and will ensure he is properly represented,” she said.

They also dismissed claims by senior police officers linking protesters and organisers of the boycott to “economic sabotage,” describing the accusations as far-fetched and disproportionate.

They noted that the stay-away and withdrawal of services had been organised by private transport operators protesting high fuel prices.

“We urge the immediate safeguarding of the rights of all those arrested, including Chief Inspector Angoya, including access to legal counsel, medical care and due process, and call for their unconditional release unless lawfully charged based on credible evidence,” the statement added.

They have also urged the National Police Service to exercise maximum restraint and uphold the Constitution during protests over rising fuel prices.

 “We call on all actors, especially the National Police Service and the Executive, to maintain maximum restraint, uphold the Constitution, and protect the rights to peaceful assembly, association, and expression as a solution is found to the rising fuel prices,” the statement read in part.

The groups also called on IPOA to investigate the four deaths reported during Monday’s protests.

The groups further urged the National Police Service and the Executive to act within the law and adhere to the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality and accountability while avoiding excessive use of force.

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Fuel Protests OCS Dishen Angoya Fuel Hike Protests High Fuel Prices
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