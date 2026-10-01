Family appeals for release of herder abducted at Hulugho border

Audio By Vocalize

Garissa activists joined family members of Siyad Abdi Omar, who was allegedly abducted by security agencies at the Hulugho border. [Abdimalik Hajir, Standard].

Family members of Siyad Abdi Omar and a Garissa County activist on Wednesday called for the immediate release of a herder who they allege was forcibly taken away from the Hulugho border area.

Speaking to journalists in Garissa, they sensationally claimed their kin was taken away by government security forces after laying siege to the victim’s home for more than three hours.

They have demanded his immediate release, saying he is a herder with family depending on him, alleging that some livestock went missing following intense gunfire by the security forces during the siege.

Garissa activists joined family members of Siyad Abdi Omar, who was allegedly abducted by security agencies at the Hulugho border. [Abdimalik Hajir, Standard].

The family spokesperson, Zakariya Yussuf, wondered why President William Ruto had claimed that abductions of citizens have stopped while their kin were inhumanely abducted in broad daylight by security forces.

“They were travelling with six vehicles, fired shots in the air, scaring people; he was herding goats but waited at home while scaring everyone at home. When he returned around 1 pm, they blindfolded him and took him away,” he said.

He said the family members, including his children and three wives, are so traumatised by the events, adding that should he be suspected of being involved in any criminal activities, he should be taken to court.

The father of Nine was allegedly picked up on 27th October by the officers and taken to unknown destinations; the family also claimed his cousin, Mohamed Ahmed Noor, who was equally taken away in May last year, is yet to be released.

Mohamud Abass Burale, a resident of Hulugho, said abductions in the border town have been so rampant that it has been normalised and people have stopped asking questions.

“This man was not someone who was even exposed; he only knew his livestock and was taking care of his family. We demand to know why the government is doing this to us,” said the elderly man who is also a family member of the victim. Garissa activists joined family members of Siyad Abdi Omar, who was allegedly abducted by security agencies at the Hulugho border. [Abdimalik Hajir, Standard].

He asked the security agencies to ensure the safety of their kin and called for his release, claiming that more than ten people have either been killed by extrajudicial forces or have been missing.

Muktar Dahir Osman, chairman of the Garissa Human Rights Network, sensationally claimed that it’s the government security agencies that have been involved in the recent spate of abductions and called for accountability.

“We want to know if Siyad has committed any offence. Why was he taken away? We are in a country that is governed by rule and law; we are asking the security agencies if Siyad has committed any offence, he should be arraigned in court,” he said.

“Unfortunately, our own Kenyan government is picking people; some people have been killed and this trend has been ongoing, resulting in people fearing their own government security agencies,” he added.

The activist noted that people living in Hulugho are not safe from Kenyan security agencies demanding the release of Siyad Abdi Omar to his family.

The activist claimed that relatives of the victim were denied the opportunity to record their statement at Hulugho police station, leaving them helpless.

Osman added that he accompanied them to also record their statement at Garissa police station but they were equally turned down, alleging that the police's denial to record their statement means they know something about the alleged abductions.