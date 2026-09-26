The abduction squad: Inside John Kiriamiti's return

Former bank robber-turned-writer John Kiriamiti, who became popular for his best-selling debut My Life in Crime, published in 1980, has returned with a new book.
Launched on Thursday at Sarit Centre in Nairobi, the 335-page fiction book, The Abduction Squad, is his sixth book after My Life with a Criminal (1984), The Sinister Trophy (2000), Son of Fate (1994) and My Life in Prison (2004).
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