Book sellers decry counterfeit books in Homa Bay

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ABL CEO Makaya Margaret, in a red dress, sells books during the company’s fifth anniversary in Homa Bay Town. [James Omoro , Standard]

Booksellers in Homa Bay County want the government to protect them from counterfeit books on the streets and sudden changes to the syllabus to cushion them from financial losses.

Several booksellers in the county have expressed concerns that there is a need to curb the influx of books on the streets.

Some of the books do not meet the standards intended by publishers.

The outcry came during the celebration to mark the five-year existence of ABL, a books and stationery supplier in Homa Bay Town. Booksellers and guests during ABL’s fifth anniversary celebration in Homa Bay Town. [James Omoro, Standard]

What is worrying is that the counterfeit books may mislead the public by exposing students to reading the wrong books.

Makaya Margaret, the Chief Executive Officer of ABL, said there is a need to ensure books are supplied by authorised sellers for authenticity.

“There is a need for a proper channel of book distribution. As book sellers, we meet several counterfeit books in the streets and this is injurious,” Margaret said.

Alexander Omondi, a bookseller, expressed concerns over people who were fond of printing textbooks and selling them in the streets.

Omondi argued that such businesses should be thwarted to ensure Kenyans get quality books.

“Imagine you find books which have been printed and are sold in streets, yet their quality is wanting. What is unfortunate is that parents who are not aware end up buying them, leading to public deceit,” Omondi said.

Omondi also expressed concerns over sudden changes to the academic syllabus in the country. ABL CEO Makaya Margaret, in a red dress, sells books during the company’s fifth anniversary in Homa Bay Town. [James Omoro, Standard]

He argued that the sudden change of syllabus without booksellers’ knowledge leaves them with dead stock.

“The moment the syllabus is changed without our knowledge, we really suffer because we cannot sell books which have been rendered obsolete,” Omondi said.

He appealed to government agencies concerned to inform book sellers whenever a change of syllabus is looming.

“We appeal to government agencies to inform booksellers before changing the academic syllabus. This helps us to prepare well,” Omondi said.

Homa Bay Town East MCA Erick Omollo appealed to the government to protect book consumers from counterfeit products.

Omollo argued that it would be wrong if Kenyans consume the wrong books because of people who want to make money unfairly.

“The outcry raised by booksellers is real. I urge government agencies concerned to come up with proper strategies for dealing with counterfeit books,” Omollo said.

He argued that local investors should be supported.

“Proper control of counterfeit books will promote job creation because these investments like ABL create job opportunities too,” Omollo said.

Elijah Otieno, a bodaboda rider, said promoting local book sellers also cushions residents from expenses travelling long distances to look for books.

“We used to buy textbooks in Kisii town, which takes us two and a half hours to travel. But today, we buy them from ABL in Homa Bay town,” Otieno said.