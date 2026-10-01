Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Book sellers decry counterfeit books in Homa Bay

By James Omoro | Oct. 1, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

ABL CEO Makaya Margaret, in a red dress, sells books during the company’s fifth anniversary in Homa Bay Town. [James Omoro, Standard]

Booksellers in Homa Bay County want the government to protect them from counterfeit books on the streets and sudden changes to the syllabus to cushion them from financial losses.

Several booksellers in the county have expressed concerns that there is a need to curb the influx of books on the streets.

Some of the books do not meet the standards intended by publishers.

The outcry came during the celebration to mark the five-year existence of ABL, a books and stationery supplier in Homa Bay Town.

Booksellers and guests during ABL’s fifth anniversary celebration in Homa Bay Town. [James Omoro, Standard]

What is worrying is that the counterfeit books may mislead the public by exposing students to reading the wrong books.

Makaya Margaret, the Chief Executive Officer of ABL, said there is a need to ensure books are supplied by authorised sellers for authenticity.

“There is a need for a proper channel of book distribution. As book sellers, we meet several counterfeit books in the streets and this is injurious,” Margaret said.

Alexander Omondi, a bookseller, expressed concerns over people who were fond of printing textbooks and selling them in the streets.

Omondi argued that such businesses should be thwarted to ensure Kenyans get quality books.

“Imagine you find books which have been printed and are sold in streets, yet their quality is wanting. What is unfortunate is that parents who are not aware end up buying them, leading to public deceit,” Omondi said.

Omondi also expressed concerns over sudden changes to the academic syllabus in the country.

ABL CEO Makaya Margaret, in a red dress, sells books during the company’s fifth anniversary in Homa Bay Town. [James Omoro, Standard]

He argued that the sudden change of syllabus without booksellers’ knowledge leaves them with dead stock.

“The moment the syllabus is changed without our knowledge, we really suffer because we cannot sell books which have been rendered obsolete,” Omondi said.

He appealed to government agencies concerned to inform book sellers whenever a change of syllabus is looming.

“We appeal to government agencies to inform booksellers before changing the academic syllabus. This helps us to prepare well,” Omondi said.

Homa Bay Town East MCA Erick Omollo appealed to the government to protect book consumers from counterfeit products.

Omollo argued that it would be wrong if Kenyans consume the wrong books because of people who want to make money unfairly.

“The outcry raised by booksellers is real. I urge government agencies concerned to come up with proper strategies for dealing with counterfeit books,” Omollo said.

He argued that local investors should be supported.

“Proper control of counterfeit books will promote job creation because these investments like ABL create job opportunities too,” Omollo said.

Elijah Otieno, a bodaboda rider, said promoting local book sellers also cushions residents from expenses travelling long distances to look for books.

“We used to buy textbooks in Kisii town, which takes us two and a half hours to travel. But today, we buy them from ABL in Homa Bay town,” Otieno said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Homa Bay County Booksellers Counterfeit Books Textbook Piracy
.

Latest Stories

Female US inmate in critical condition after botched execution
Female US inmate in critical condition after botched execution
World
By AFP
3 hrs ago
One dead in knife attack at Mexican school
World
By AFP
3 hrs ago
Saudi coalition says intercepted Houthi missiles, drones
World
By AFP
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

From prison to palaces: Life, time and 'crimes' of Mr Moneybags
By David Odongo 4 hrs ago
From prison to palaces: Life, time and 'crimes' of Mr Moneybags
University staff unions reject pay offer, call nationwide strike from Friday
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
University staff unions reject pay offer, call nationwide strike from Friday
Presidents close friend Wicknell Chivayo killed in copter crash
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Presidents close friend Wicknell Chivayo killed in copter crash
Ruto renews attacks on Uhuru and Sifuna as he steps up Coast development tour
By Renson Mnyamwezi 4 hrs ago
Ruto renews attacks on Uhuru and Sifuna as he steps up Coast development tour
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved