This man, Wicknell Chivayo: Zimbabwe tycoon who dined with presidents

President William Ruto with Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo

Prominent Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, are among six people who died after a private helicopter crashed in Marondera Rural, east of Harare, on Wednesday evening.

Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo confirmed the deaths, telling ZBC News that the family was at a loss for words following the tragedy. Zimbabwean authorities said the helicopter had six occupants and that there were no survivors.