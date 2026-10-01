This man, Wicknell Chivayo: Zimbabwe tycoon who dined with presidents

Prominent Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, are among six people who died after a private helicopter crashed in Marondera Rural, east of Harare, on Wednesday evening.
Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo confirmed the deaths, telling ZBC News that the family was at a loss for words following the tragedy. Zimbabwean authorities said the helicopter had six occupants and that there were no survivors.
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