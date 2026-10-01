Orengo breaks silence after Linda Mwananchi settles on Sifuna

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Siaya Governor James Orengo. [File, Standard]

Siaya Governor James Orengo has broken his silence after Linda Mwananchi leaders settled on Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as the movement’s presidential candidate.

In a statement, Orengo reaffirmed his commitment to opposition unity without directly addressing Sifuna’s endorsement, saying that change can only be achieved through unity.

“I support the struggle for change which cannot be achieved without unity and positive political action,” Orengo said, adding that he remained committed to the opposition’s efforts to identify a single presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“We are participating in this journey with the launch of a political vehicle and remain committed to opposition unity and identification of one presidential candidate,” he said.

“We laud the Linda Mwananchi success story and remain steadfast. Aluta continua!”

The statement comes days after Orengo missed a key Linda Mwananchi meeting where the movement’s principals resolved to rally behind Sifuna as their presidential candidate.

The September 26 meeting brought together several of the movement’s leading figures, including Sifuna, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

The leaders subsequently resolved that Sifuna would lead the movement’s political vehicle into the 2027 presidential contest.

Orengo had previously expressed interest in seeking the Linda Mwananchi presidential ticket, while arguing that competing ambitions within the opposition should be resolved through a credible nomination process.

“There is nothing wrong with competing ambitions within Linda Mwananchi or the opposition. What matters is that we subject all candidates to a credible nomination process and, at the end of it, we emerge with one candidate,” Orengo said in August.

Orengo currently chairs the Ukombozi Alliance Coalition Council, having taken over from former President Uhuru Kenyatta following the reorganisation and rebranding of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition on September 21.

Ukombozi Alliance is a separate political formation from Linda Mwananchi, which has been pursuing its own political vehicle and has now settled on Sifuna as its presidential candidate.