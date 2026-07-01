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Government dismisses involvement in abduction of Kenyans

By Okumu Modachi | Jul. 1, 2026
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Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo. [Courtesy, Standard]

As concerns mount over the resurgence of alleged abductions in the country, the government has dismissed claims linking it to the recent disappearances of activists.

Speaking on Tuesday during an induction programme for newly appointed Deputy County Commissioners at Kenya School of Government, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo defended the police, saying the enforced disappearances are not part of its security policy.

He challenged those making the allegations to provide evidence to facilitate investigations, even as he insisted that cases were more common under the previous administration.

"The issue of abductions is a thing of the past. In fact, it was under the previous administration that we experienced cases of people being abducted. Some were later found in rivers and other places. Since we took over leadership, President William Ruto has been very clear that such incidents will not happen under his administration," he said.

"Recently, we have had peaceful demonstrations. Those who wanted to demonstrate had the opportunity to do so, while those who wanted to continue with their normal activities did so. Those arrested by the police were taken to court," Dr Omollo added.

His remarks come amid growing public concern over alleged abductions of activists and Kenyans during demonstrations.

Last week, about six abducted activists were released days later; today, with 3 others are still missing.

However, Dr Omollo claimed that some of the reported abduction cases were fabricated to discredit the government, alleging that some individuals had deliberately gone into hiding before later resurfacing.

"We have had people claim they were abducted, only for it to emerge later that they had gone into hiding on their own. Some did so for personal reasons or in search of publicity, while attempting to portray the government as one that does not safeguard the interests of Kenyans or one that oppresses its citizens," he said.

The PS reiterated that there have been no State-sponsored abductions under President William Ruto's administration and urged families of missing persons to report such cases to the relevant authorities.

"There are no abductions under the watch of President William Ruto. If anyone is missing, the law and the established procedures are very clear. Such a person should be reported as missing. If you claim someone has been abducted, it is important to indicate who abducted them so that we can investigate and follow through," he said.

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Interior PS Raymond Omollo Police Abductions William Ruto Administration Alleged Abductions
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