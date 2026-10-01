With an ageing farming population, Kenyan youth urged to embrace agriculture

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Young Kenyans are being encouraged to embrace agriculture as a career and help secure the country’s future food supply. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

With the country facing an ageing farmers' challenge, young people have been challenged to engage in agriculture and utilise the opportunity to create employment for themselves.

In a period where youth unemployment has become a major concern in the country, the youth were urged to use the available land to create employment opportunities and, in the process, also contribute to families' income and enhance food security.

‎Speaking at the inaugural Kilimo Kraft Innovations Africa Agricultural Expo at Kairuni Stadium in Maara Constituency, Tharaka-Nithi County, the organisation’s founding director, Chris Kimathi, said now is the time to get more youths into farming, for job opportunities and sustained food production.

‎Kimathi said the agricultural expo, which drew farmers from across the region, agricultural institutions, input suppliers and other stakeholders, was targeted at changing the perception that agriculture is an unattractive and less rewarding career.

‎“We have a dream of recruiting as many young people into farming as possible to grow enough food. Our vision is to see young people engaging in farming,” Mr Kimathi said.

‎A civil engineer by profession-cum a beekeeper, Kimathi revealed that agriculture had made it possible for him to travel abroad and create numerous opportunities for himself.

He is now working to share his experiences in agriculture with young people in the community, he said.

‎Kimathi pointed to the fact that the average age of farmers was about 70 years, hence the need to have more young people join farming ventures.

He said it is necessary to encourage young people to embrace agriculture in good numbers, to secure sustainability in food production.

‎“Young people should do away with the notion that they will all get white-collar jobs because the Government cannot get enough money to employ everybody,” he added.

‎Noting that the country boasts of rich agricultural soils, Kimathi encouraged farmers to make productive use of the available parcels.

Lack of rainfall should not discourage people from engaging in agriculture, he stated.

‎He said the Expo was held strategically just ahead of the impending rainy season to enable farmers to learn about appropriate seeds and technologies.

‎He said the Expo, the first of its kind organised in Tharaka-Nithi County, would be an annual event to provide farmers with learning opportunities, and to promote interactions with agricultural stakeholders and acquire practical skills.

‎Tharaka-Nithi County Veterinary Officer Denis Nyamu said the devolved unit was partnering with farmers to improve livestock production through affordable artificial insemination (AI) services.

‎Mr Nyamu said the Governor Muthomi Njuki administration was not only providing AI services but was also focusing on improving livestock breeds according to the different ecological zones.

‎“We follow up with farmers and try to change their breeds depending on the eco-zone. We urge farmers to prepare for the rainy season by producing and preserving adequate fodder, particularly through silage, to ensure livestock have feed during periods when pasture may be scarce," he said.

‎Chuka University's Pamela Apuko said the institution was also working with farmers to provide students with practical agricultural experience and equip them with skills that will help address unemployment and food insecurity.

‎Ms Apuko said the university, which runs the expensive Kaieuni Farm, was offering various agriculture-related courses, in addition to conducting research and discussions on climate change and its impacts on farmers, gender and the environment.

‎She said the institution was focused on promoting organic farming as part of efforts to improve food safety and public health, and promote conservation agriculture.

‎“Exhibitions are necessary for farmers because they give local people the skills they require. We urge the national and county governments to support agricultural exhibitions to enhance skills, networking and knowledge sharing," Apuko said.

‎The Expo also showcased innovative solutions aimed at turning agricultural waste into economic opportunities.

‎One of them was using banana fibre to make sanitary towels, with the exhibitors saying the initiative had potential to create a market for banana waste while at the same time encouraging farmers to increase banana production.

‎Timothy Thuranira from Agribase Bio Science International said his organisation was educating the farmers on the use of quality maize, beans, cowpeas and other seeds.

‎He said they were promoting seeds suited for different climatic conditions.

‎Bayer East Africa sales agronomist Denis Munene said farmers were being trained on how to identify certified planting seeds and distinguish them from counterfeit products, one of the major concerns they raised.

‎The farmers were also taken through digital applications to help them be able to select appropriate seed varieties based on their growing zones, altitude, rainfall and changing climatic conditions.

‎Rodah Mugambi, who grows bananas, said she aims to pursue value addition.

‎“We did not know where to start, but Chuka University has given us a lot of education on value addition," she said.

‎Dorothy Marangu said she had acquired relevant knowledge on making silage, grain packaging and clean-energy technologies.

‎She said her group comprising people with disabilities (PWDs) was using modern jikos and hoped to receive support to expand their venture from the Micro and Small Enterprise Authority, which was also at the Expo.

Charles Mutwiri of Mukarimu Coffee Estate, one of the biggest coffee farmers in the region, also started an initiative to attract more youths into farming through training and provision of inputs.

Mr Mutwiri has dedicated his time to training farmers in Laikipia, Tharaka-Nithi, Meru and other areas on best practices.

His aim, he said, was to get more young people on farms.

"I am training them so that they can get between 30-100kg from a single tree, like myself. I am in Kakamega and other counties in Western, including Busia. I am also training farmers in the Rift Valley, Central, even in Taita Taveta, which has a good climate for coffee to thrive," he said.