Defenders coalition demands answers, investigation into abductions and torture of rights activists

Human rights defenders wheel Collins Otieno into Sanel Hospital in Mlolongo after he was found dumped along Thika Road . [Benard Orwongo, Standard ]

The National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders has demanded an independent investigation into the alleged abduction, secret detention and torture of two human rights defenders.

The Coalition condemned the abduction of Boniface Mulinge Muteti and Collins Otieno, who were among human rights defenders arrested in Nairobi’s Central Business District on 21 September 2026 during demonstrations calling for the release of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye, following their abduction from Kenya and continued detention and trial in Uganda.