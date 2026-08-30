Two held in Uganda, one arrested in Nairobi over Dr Mutiso murder

Detectives investigating the murder of Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso have arrested three more suspects in a coordinated operation spanning Nairobi and Kampala.

The arrests were made by a specialised team drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters’ Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Operations Directorate and Homicide Bureau, following forensic analysis.

In Kampala, detectives, assisted by the Uganda Police Force, arrested Police Constable Bett Kiplangat Collins, attached to Thogoto Police Station, and civilian Pius Muiru Mbugua at Kyanja Heights flats in Nakawa suburb.

"The two are being held at Jinja Road Police Station pending their escorted return to Kenya," DCI stated.

Earlier, detectives intercepted a third suspect, Samuel Karanja Gathoni, alias “Lawyer”, in the Langata Multi-Media area as he headed towards Ongata Rongai.

Investigators have linked PC Bett to surveillance operations and allege that he acted as co-driver to Daniel Mwangi Njoroge, described as a key organiser of the operation.

"Njoroge was driving a Land Cruiser Prado, registration KDH 600A, which detectives say was used to box in the Uber vehicle carrying Dr Mutiso shortly before she was shot dead in Upper Hill on July 29, 2026," DCI added.

Mbugua is alleged to have acted as a key link between the execution team and the person who contracted them. Detectives say he served as a paymaster, facilitating movement of money for logistics and the hit team.

The three suspects will be processed and arraigned in Kenya once the two arrested in Uganda are escorted back.

At the same time, DCI also dismissed earlier claims that suspects had been arrested and released or that security officials had facilitated their escape, terming the allegations false and intended to undermine the investigation.