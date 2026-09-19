Parties have power but no purpose, public money without conscience

Audio By Vocalize

Supporters attend a Linda Mwananchi political rally. [Courtesy]

In Kenya, we hand millions of taxpayers’ shillings annually to political parties through the Political Parties Fund, yet we receive in return little more than ethnic mobilisation machines, personality cults, and election-time chaos. The absence of genuine political education within these publicly subsidised entities is a national scandal.

While parties gorge on public resources, they remain intellectually bankrupt, ideologically hollow, and organisationally primitive. This must end. The Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) dutifully processes registrations, doles out funds, and occasionally deregisters the most egregious offenders. Its mandate, however, stops short of demanding that parties earning public money actually educate their members and leaders. The result is parties that can barely articulate coherent policy positions beyond sloganeering.

Internal democracy is a slogan, not a practice. Leadership pipelines are non-existent. New members are recruited as fodder for the political parties register, not as informed participants in the Sovereign Republic. The Political Parties Fund, drawn from the national revenue, exists to strengthen multiparty democracy, not to bankroll patronage networks. Yet year after year, parties spend these resources on campaigns, luxuries, and ghost structures while their members remain politically illiterate. We fund organisations that treat politics as a zero-sum ethnic lottery rather than a contest of ideas, governance competence, and long-term national vision. The lethargy is breathtaking. Political education is not a luxury; it is the missing foundation of Kenyan democracy. It differs sharply from basic civic education. Civic education teaches citizens how government works. Political education equips party members and leaders with tools to shape government through policy analysis, ideological clarity, internal democratic processes, ethical leadership, coalition management, evidence-based manifesto development, and strategic thinking. Without it, parties remain vehicles for capturing state resources rather than vehicles for transforming society.

The benefits are transformative and urgent. Well-educated parties would produce better candidates: leaders who understand public finance, devolution, climate resilience, industrial policy, and social justice instead of relying on handouts and tribal arithmetic. Internal party democracy would reduce the endless court battles and defections that disgrace our polls. Ideological grounding would foster genuine policy competition, moving Kenya beyond personality and ethnicity toward issue-based politics. Public funds would finally yield returns in the form of more accountable governance, reduced corruption, and a democratic culture.

The urgency cannot be overstated. With the 2027 General Election approaching, Kenyans must be aware that without deliberate political schooling, we will once again witness the same cycle of flamboyant manifestos that amount to little in lived experiences, primaries marred by violence and rigging, coalitions formed on opportunistic arithmetic rather than shared vision, and a disillusioned electorate choosing between flawed options.

Young Kenyans, who form the majority, deserve parties that mentor them in serious politics rather than exploiting their energy for rallies and online trolling. A more proactive regulatory framework is essential. The ORPP should enforce minimum standards for political education as a condition for accessing public funds.

Collaboration with neutral, competent institutions such as the Kenya School of Government (KSG) for leadership modules, the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) for quality content, and accredited providers would ensure rigour and neutrality. Parties must submit annual education plans, report on implementation, and subject themselves to audit, not as bureaucratic tick-boxes, but as genuine accountability measures. Public funding must buy public value.

Countries that have strengthened party systems through structured political education, from successful social democracies to developmental states, show the rewards in the form of stable institutions, better policy continuity, and higher public trust. Kenyan political parties have enjoyed a long, taxpayer-funded holiday from seriousness. The time for remedial political education is overdue.