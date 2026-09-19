World will see where Kenyans begin the races

Beatrice Chebet celebrates after winning the women's 10000m final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 13, 2025. [AFP]

For decades, the world has come to Kenya to train alongside greatness. In 2029, it will come to experience where that greatness is born.

This is a historic moment not only because Kenya has won the right to host the biggest event in global athletics, but because Africa will, for the first time, host the World Athletics Championships. It is recognition of Kenya’s place in world sport and of the generations of athletes, coaches, administrators and supporters who have built one of the most remarkable athletics traditions in history.