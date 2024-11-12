Former IEBC Chair Issack Hassan nominated as IPOA Board chairperson

Former IEBC Chairman Isaack Hassan at County Hall, Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

President William Ruto has nominated former IEBC boss Ahmed Issack Hassan as the Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Board.

If confirmed, Hassan will lead the seven-member board, which includes nominated members Ann Wanjiku Mwangi, Micah Onyiego Nyakego, Boniface Kipkemoi Samati, Annette Mbogoh, John Muchiri Nyaga, Ken Williams Nyakomitah, and Jackline Lukalo Mwenesi.

If approved by the National Assembly for appointment, Hassan would succeed Anne Makori, who has led the Authority in overseeing police accountability amid persistent reports of police misconduct.

An Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, Hassan has 30 years of experience in law, with expertise in legal consultancy in Kenya, Somalia, Afghanistan, and South Sudan.

He previously served as the inaugural Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from 2011 to 2016.

Hassan holds an LL.B from the University of Nairobi and a Postgraduate Diploma from the Kenya School of Law.

“The nominations were preceded by recommendations from selection panels appointed to identify nominees for various constitutional commissions and boards,” said Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

Commission on Administrative Justice nominations

In addition, Charles Orinda Dulo has been nominated as the Chairperson of the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ).

If approved, Dulo will take over from Florence Kajuju.

He has 20 years of experience in private legal practice and public service. He was also a founding faculty member of the Daystar University School of Law, where he continues to serve as a lecturer.

Dulo holds both a Bachelor's and a Master’s Degree in Law from the University of Nairobi.

If confirmed, he will head the CAJ, joined by members former Starehe MP Charles Njagua Kanyi, also known as Jaguar and Dorothy Jemator Kimengech.

The commission is mandated to investigate complaints related to delays, abuse of power, and unfair treatment.

Upon approval, all appointees will serve for a non-renewable term of six years.