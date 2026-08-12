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Three suspects in Mt Elgon politician's murder arrested

By Osinde Obare | Aug. 12, 2026
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Mt Elgon MP Nathan Wasama who was shot dead in Tuikut. [Courtesy] 

Three suspects linked to the murder of former Chesikaki councillor Nathan Wasama have been arrested in Cheptais, Mt Elgon Constituency.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), detectives arrested the suspects following investigations into the killing of Wasama, 61, who had recently announced his intention to contest the Mt Elgon parliamentary seat.

Wasama was gunned down by unknown assailants at his home in Tuikut on the night of August 6.

The first suspect, Oscar Sakong, a boda boda rider, was arrested on Tuesday. He reportedly led detectives to two other suspects believed to have been involved in the killing.

The detectives later raided a residence in Marigo village, Cheptais, where they arrested Wycliffe Chesubei Ngeiywa, alias Chota, and Geoffrey Makwere Masai.

Preliminary investigations indicate that four men arrived at a trading centre on two motorcycles before one of the pillion passengers alighted and walked into Wasama’s shop.

“The pillion passenger alighted, walked into Wasama’s shop and shot him before fleeing with his accomplices,” the DCI said.

A woman was also shot and injured during the incident. She remains admitted to a local hospital in stable condition.

During the operation, detectives recovered a military-style smoke jacket, a stun grenade, three axes, a crowbar, three folding pangas, two pangas, two knives, five arrows, three motorcycles, two mobile phones and an iPod.

The suspects are being held at Malakisi Police Station.

“They were brought here yesterday and the arresting officers are processing them for arraignment to seek custodial orders to facilitate further investigations,” a police source said.

Police said they are pursuing additional suspects as investigations continue to establish the motive for Wasama’s killing.

The murder has heightened tension in the area, with residents fearing a resurgence of the outlawed Sabaot Land Defence Force (SLDF), a militia group that was crushed during a military operation.

Wasama had reportedly made a police report after surviving an attempt on his life in 2024, but his family claims no action was taken.

Bungoma County Police Commander Anderson Njagi has linked the killing to the presence of illegal firearms and suspected SLDF elements in the area. He said the government planned to launch a security operation to recover illegal firearms from civilians.

Wasama’s family has called for justice as the investigation continues.

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