Family of slain Mt Elgon politician Wasama demands justice

The family of former councillor and businessman Nathan Wasama Masai, who was shot dead, is seeking justice.
They want investigators to examine all possible motives behind the killing, including his political ambition.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902