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Sh300m plan to empower women in peace building ahead of polls

By James Wanzala | Jul. 13, 2026
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Principal Secretary for Gender Affairs Anne Wang’ombe. [Courtesy, Meta]

A three-year programme aimed at increasing women’s participation in peace and security ahead of the 2027 General Election has been launched in 10 counties.

The Women, Peace and Security programme will run from 2026 to 2028 in Garissa, Samburu, Laikipia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kilifi, Mombasa, West Pokot, Kwale and Nairobi.

Funded by Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs with Sh300 million, it will be implemented by Act Change Transform (Act!).

Speaking during the launch in Nairobi, Christabel Adhiambo, Deputy Director for Peacebuilding and Conflict Management under the National Steering Committee on Peace and Security, said the initiative will strengthen implementation of Kenya’s National Action Plan III on Women, Peace and Security.

She said more counties were adopting county action plans and expressed hope all 47 counties would eventually develop them.

Adhiambo noted the government was also improving early warning systems and developing operational guidelines for county peace committees to enhance women’s participation.

Principal Secretary for Gender Affairs Anne Wang’ombe said the programme complements government efforts to promote inclusive governance and strengthen women’s leadership in peacebuilding, mediation and electoral preparedness.

Act! Chief Executive Officer Tom Were said the 10 counties were selected because women remain underrepresented in peace and security structures, while limited funding restricted wider coverage.

Head of Cooperation at the Danish Embassy Henrik Larsen said the initiative forms part of Denmark’s commitment to advancing women, peace and security.

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