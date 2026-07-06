Women urged to lead grassroots peace efforts, unite communities

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International Women's Peace Group Chairwoman Na Yeong Jeon during the 2026 Kenya Women’s Peace Conference in Nairobi. [Noel Nabiswa, Standard]

Women have been challenged to take a leading role in building sustainable peace by strengthening unity within families and communities, as the International Women's Peace Group (IWPG) convened its 2026 Kenya Women's Peace Conference in Nairobi.

The conference, held under the theme “Women Leading Peace: Connecting Women for Sustainable Peace in Kenya,” brought together about 50 participants from civil society organisations, government institutions, and peacebuilding networks to explore women's role in fostering lasting peace.

Speakers emphasized that while governments and international organisations remain important in resolving conflicts, sustainable peace begins at the grassroots level through families, communities, and the active participation of women.

Delivering the keynote address, IWPG Chairwoman Na Yeong Jeon said lasting peace cannot be achieved through political institutions alone but requires collective action by ordinary citizens, particularly women.

“Peace does not begin with governments or international institutions alone. It begins within families and local communities. When women connect with one another and share their experiences, more practical and sustainable peace becomes possible,” she said.

Drawing from South Korea's development experience, Jeon said mothers played a significant role in promoting education and strengthening communities, expressing confidence that Kenyan women could similarly become catalysts for peace through education and community engagement.

The conference featured panel discussions and presentations highlighting IWPG's peace initiatives globally and within Kenya.

Judith, the manager of the IWPG Nairobi Branch, outlined the organisation's recent activities in Kenya, including the Peace Culture Festival held on April 26 to mark International Women's Peace Day and the "Peace Talk" dialogue sessions organised by IWPG members on June 28.

Participants agreed that building lasting peace requires stronger collaboration among women at the community level, noting that women's leadership is critical in promoting social cohesion, preventing conflict, and nurturing a culture of peace.

An IWPG representative described the conference as an important platform for strengthening partnerships among women peace builders.

“This conference provided a meaningful platform for women to connect and cooperate as key actors for peace. IWPG will continue its efforts through the Kenya branch to promote community peacebuilding and expand women's leadership,” the representative said.

The organisation promised to continue working with local partners to expand peace education programmes and strengthen women's participation in peace building initiatives across Kenya.

IWPG is an international non-governmental organisation affiliated with the United Nations through the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and the Department of Global Communications (DGC). The organisation operates through 115 branches in 126 countries and collaborates with about 900 partner organizations worldwide to advance peace education and women's leadership.