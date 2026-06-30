How KeNHA pressed on with Sh3b project despite forgery claims

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), responsible for Kenya’s major road network. [File, Standard]

Deep inside the Kenya National Highways Authority’s (KeNHA) procurement files lies a paper trail that a city advocate says tells a damning story of forged documents, a cover-up, and a Sh3 billion road contract that should never have left the ground.

On January 12, 2026, KeNHA bosses led by its Director General Luka Kimeli’s office dispatched a Notification of Intention to Award Tender No. KeNHA/2915/2025, the upgrading to bitumen standards of the Masara-Muhuru Bay (B1) Road, to Lafey Construction Company Limited at a contract sum of Sh3,013,648,316.91.