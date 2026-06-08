David Maraga arrested at Nairobi Park protest

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Former Chief Justice David Maraga during his arrest in Nairobi on Monday, June 8, 2026. [Screengrab]

Former Chief Justice David Maraga was arrested on Monday during a protest against the proposed construction of infrastructure within Nairobi National Park.

Maraga was bundled into a police vehicle shortly after joining demonstrators near the park.

Footage obtained by The Standard shows the former Chief Justice alongside members of his campaign team attempting to take cover amid fears of an imminent police crackdown outside the park.

Police also arrested nine other protesters who had gathered to oppose the proposed development project, which conservationists argue could threaten the park's fragile ecosystem and wildlife habitat.

Maraga was subsequently detained at Lang’ata Police Station before being released.

However, he declined to leave the station, insisting on remaining there in solidarity with his colleagues who continued to be held in custody.

By the time of going to press, eight of the protesters arrested alongside him had not yet been freed.

"I will not leave this station until all those detained are released," he told reporters at the station.

The arrests occurred amid growing public opposition to plans for infrastructure development within Nairobi National Park, with environmental activists, conservation groups and concerned citizens calling for greater protection of the protected area.



