Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

David Maraga arrested at Nairobi Park protest

By Mate Tongola | Jun. 8, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Former Chief Justice David Maraga during his arrest in Nairobi on Monday, June 8, 2026. [Screengrab]

Former Chief Justice David Maraga was arrested on Monday during a protest against the proposed construction of infrastructure within Nairobi National Park.

Maraga was bundled into a police vehicle shortly after joining demonstrators near the park.

Footage obtained by The Standard shows the former Chief Justice alongside members of his campaign team attempting to take cover amid fears of an imminent police crackdown outside the park.

Police also arrested nine other protesters who had gathered to oppose the proposed development project, which conservationists argue could threaten the park's fragile ecosystem and wildlife habitat.

Maraga was subsequently detained at Lang’ata Police Station before being released.

However, he declined to leave the station, insisting on remaining there in solidarity with his colleagues who continued to be held in custody.

By the time of going to press, eight of the protesters arrested alongside him had not yet been freed.

"I will not leave this station until all those detained are released," he told reporters at the station.

The arrests occurred amid growing public opposition to plans for infrastructure development within Nairobi National Park, with environmental activists, conservation groups and concerned citizens calling for greater protection of the protected area.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

BOMAS David Maraga Maraga Arrested
.

Latest Stories

Parliament orders probe into the fuel subsidy fund
Parliament orders probe into the fuel subsidy fund
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
54 mins ago
Win for farmers as fertiliser subsidy gets Sh18b in budget
Business
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
54 mins ago
Court upholds Gachagua's ouster, awards him Sh50m
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Court upholds Gachagua's ouster, awards him Sh50m
By Kamau Muthoni 54 mins ago
Court upholds Gachagua's ouster, awards him Sh50m
Education crisis worsens as more schools close over student unrest
By Standard Team 54 mins ago
Education crisis worsens as more schools close over student unrest
Boys step up to end period stigma, restore dignity for girls in slum
By Mercy Kahenda 54 mins ago
Boys step up to end period stigma, restore dignity for girls in slum
Why Ruto, allies are desperate to have Uhuru out of 2027 gameplan
By Ndung'u Gachane 54 mins ago
Why Ruto, allies are desperate to have Uhuru out of 2027 gameplan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved